Anglin answers questions about PJC?proposal

Paris Junior College President Dr. Pam Anglin presented information and answered questions from a group of about 50 Hopkins County residents Monday evening.

On the Nov. 8 General Election ballot, voters in Hopkins, Hunt, Delta, Red River and Lamar counties and the eastern portion of Fannin County will see a referendum calling for the annexation of the counties into the Paris Junior College taxing district.

The ballot gives voters the option of voting either for or against annexation in the college's taxing district and specifies a 17.73-cents per $100 property value tax rate.

Anglin told the group the PJC Board of Regents has stipulated a tax rate of 8.5 cents would be assessed in the counties that opt into the taxing district.

When questioned about the different tax rates presented in earlier information — 10 cents, 8.5 cents and, as is listed on the ballot, 17.73 cents — Anglin responded by saying the Board of Regents has specified 8.5 cents per $100 as the tax rate for the first year, which would begin next year.

Anglin said the proposed 10-cent rate was reduced to 8.5 cents after the new property appraisals were calculated, and it was determined the values and the additional tax revenue would enable the college district to use the lower rate.

“The proposed 8.5 rate was scuttled in favor of the much higher rate,” she said. “The same rate currently levied on property owners in the city of Paris and the old Cunningham Independent School District.”

She told the group the Texas Education Code mandates the rate.

“Texas Education Code is very specific on what the statutory language is on the ballot,” she said. “That's a problem for us because the ballot is going to say the current tax rate is 0.1773 and there is no way we can put on there for annexation of those coming into the taxing district it will be 0.085.”

The college is concerned with a possible reduction in state funding and is asking for the annexations to guarantee the future of the school, which was started in the late 1920s.

An election seeking annexation a number of years ago failed.

Although Anglin said the tax will be levied at 8.5 cents if the annexation referendum passes, what voters will be asked to approve is the much higher rate of 17.73 cents per $100 property value.

“This is what it is going to look like but, effective the fall of 2017, when this goes into effect, the tax rate will be 8.5,” she said. “The cap will still be 27 cents.”

The PJC presentation included information about the educational programs at the Sulphur Springs campus as well as the Paris campus that could have a direct impact on industrial growth through training more potential employees in specific trade areas. Health care would also stand to gain, she said.

According to Anglin, nursing and paramedic programs offered by PJC would be of great benefit to the communities and counties in the district.

The college president said that at the present time, the college taxes only taxpayers in the city of Paris, Paris Independent School District and the old Cunningham Independent School District, 44 square miles, and the tax base is valued at about $1.5 billion.

If the five counties, which comprise some 3,848 square miles, were included, the tax base would be more than $11 billion.

When the issue goes before the voters, Anglin said the vote count will be by county and the issue would pass only in the counties voting for it. County or counties that vote against it would not be included in the college district.

If the annexation were to fail to get voter approval, Anglin said it could have a negative impact on the junior college and hinted at a possible closure of campuses in Greenville and Sulphur Springs.

“I think, long term, it's very bleak,” she said. “I think a positive outcome in the election could secure the future, but it would certainly show at the state level that we have local support.

The proposition will be on the November General Election ballot and each of the five counties vote separately. In other words, a county that does not approve the proposition and others do, that county would not be included in the taxing district.