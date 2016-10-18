School board to recognize students’ achievements

Two high school students will be recognized for outstanding achievements during tonight’s regular meeting of Sulphur Springs Independent School District Board of Trustees.

The school board will also be asked to consider renewing membership in Walsh Gallegos Treviño Russo & Kyle PC’s retainer program, as well as changes and revision to local legal policies as recommended by Texas Association of School Boards Policy Services in Localized Policy Manual Update 105. Also proposed is for Assistant Superintendent Josh Williams to be designated as records management officer for SSISD. Trustees also during the 6 p.m. meeting will be asked to appoint one member to represent the board on the Head Start Policy Council.

Administrative reports to be presented Monday night include a reading and data curriculum report by Assistant Superintendent Kristin Monk and Curriculum Director Lisa Robinson, a report on Red Ribbon Week activities from Assistant Superintendent Rusty Harden and an accountability report by Superintendent Michael Lamb.

During executive session, trustees are slated to consult with the district’s attorney, and discuss any real property and personnel issues submitted since the last board meeting. At the end of the closed session, trustees will reconvene in open session to take action on any items pushed forward from executive session.

Designated to help open the meeting, is senior Sheretta Hill to recite the pledge to the America flag, and second graders Gideon Canada and Brooklyn Craig to recite the pledge to the Texas flag.

The board is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. in the Board Room of the SSISD Administration Building.