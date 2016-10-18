Recovery of stolen truck may lead to more charges

Hopkins County sheriff’s investigators are working with Titus County authorities regarding a vehicle reported to have been stolen Saturday night from Como that was located early Monday in Mount Pleasant.

According to Hopkins County Sheriff’s Investigator Dennis Findley, three people are in custody and a fourth is being questioned in connection with the truck theft, and additional charges could result from the joint investigation.

The Como man who owns the pickup in question contacted Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office at 10:24 a.m. Sunday, to report his truck had been stolen from his County Road 2324 property overnight Saturday. HCSO officials were notified at 4 a.m. Monday that the truck had been located in the Mount Pleasant area.

Titus County authorities reported two males and two females were at the location where the truck was found. They were reportedly in process of trying to paint the truck a different color. Titus County authorities were in the process of obtaining a search warrant for the location, which they’d been watching after receiving information of suspected illegal activity. Officials suspect other property found at the location may also be stolen, Findley said.

The HCSO investigator plans to speak with the suspects who were at the location to determine which, if any or all, were involved in the vehicle theft. If so, the charge could be upgraded from unauthorized use of a motor vehicle to engaging in organized criminal activity, Findley noted.