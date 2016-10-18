Winnsboro wreck results in 1 death

One person died following a crash just before midnight Saturday on State Highway 11 east in Winnsboro, according to Texas Department of Public Safety reports.

The deceased was reported by DPS to be a 24-year-old Como man.

Emergency responders were dispatched at 11:43 p.m. Saturday to the crash site, where a van was reportedly on fire.

Troopers determined a Nissan Quest van was traveling east near Winnsboro on SH 11. The van crossed the roailroad tracks at an unsafe speed, cuasing it to veer into the left ditch. The van skidded on its side, rolled over and crashed into a billboard, causing the van to catch fire. The driver, who was reported as the only occupant, died at the scene, DPS reported Monday.