Cover Girl starts Tuesday, along with Senior Citizens Casino Day

The four contestants vying for the title of Hopkins County Dairy Festival Cover Girl will begin their individual competitions Tuesday night in the Hopkins County Regional Civic Center Arena.

The contestants will participate in seven events over two days, with the 2016 Cover Girl being named Saturday evening at the Hometown Sounds concert.

Tuesday beginning at 6 p.m., the contestants will compete in cow milking, horse saddling, calf scramble and tractor driving. On Thursday, they will compete in hay stacking, sewing and cutting up a chicken.

Reigning 2015-2016 Cover Girl Aleigh Bessonett, a senior at Miller Grove High School, is the daughter of Bill and Cherrie Bessonett. She will crown her successor Saturday evening at the concert, which will feature The Mansion Family and Hannah Kirby.

Competing for the title are:

Sulphur Springs High School junior Jessica Smithers, the daughter of Cheyenne and Lisa Smithers.

Yantis High School junior Maddie Peavler, the daughter of Amber and Ken Sharp.

Miller Grove High School junior Demi Weatherford, the daughter of Amanda May.

Miller Grove High School junior Cami Froneberger, the daughter of Andrew and Jennifer Froneberger.

The Cover Girl contestants will be introduced during the Hometown Sounds concert Saturday evening, Oct. 22. Winners of the parade and window displays, Miss Congeniality, ticket sales and the title of the new 2016-2017 Cover Girl winner will be announced during the intermission. The winner will receive a $1,000 scholarship and a $100 Wal-Mart gift card. First runner-up will receive a $750 scholarship and a $75 Wal-Mart gift card.

Tuesday is also Senior Citizens Casino Day at the Fall Festival, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Civic Center.