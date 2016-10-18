Tennis tournament to help clothe needy

The Sulphur Springs High School Tennis Team once again plans to lend assistance to CANHelp by hosting a tournament.

The Second Annual Share the Warmth Tennis Tournament will be held Nov. 5, and entry is simple: donate a gently used or new coat, in any size.

The tourney will have middle school, high school and adult divisions, with singles and doubles in each. All area schools and adults, of any skill level, are encouraged to participate.

All coats collected will be donated to CANHelp’s annual coat and blanket drive, to benefit community residents in need of a warm jacket during the colder months of the year.

“Enjoy a day of fun and fellowship, while supporting Sulphur Springs Independent School District tennis, CANHelp and Hopkins County families in need,” CANHelp and SSISD tourney coordinators said in a prepared release.

For more information about the tennis tourney or entry forms, contact CANHelp at 903-885-9797 or stop by the organization’s building at 613 Gilmer St. or contact Coach Tony Martinez at 512-216-8014.

CANHelp this week launched the annual coat and blanket drive to benefit county residents in need. Donations of new or gently used coats and blankets of all sizes may also donated in designated barrels at CANHelp, City National Bank’s Mockingbird Lane location, Hope's House at First Baptist Church and Shannon Oaks Church through Nov. 11.

A “Drive-Thru Drop Off” will also be hosted from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at CANHelp. People have only to drive through the parking lot and hand their donation to CANHelp staff and volunteers. Those who do will receive a free breakfast with coffee or hot chocolate, while supplies last.

Anyone in need of a coat or blanket can stop by CANHelp beginning Nov. 1 to request those items. The person needing a jacket should be present so they can be fitted for it.