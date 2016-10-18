Conference to focus on ‘Earth-Kind methods’ to improve production, overall quality around homes, ranches

East Texans will have the chance to learn about new environmentally friendly techniques around the home and ranch during the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Earth-Kind Living Conference Nov. 18 in Sulphur Springs.

The conference will be held at the First Baptist Church, 116 Oak Ave., and begins with registration at 8 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m.

“The conference will introduce consumers, producers and volunteers to Earth-Kind Living, a balanced system using university research-proven techniques for quality living, environmental stewardship and overall well-being,” said Larry Pierce, AgriLife Extension regional program leader for the agency’s Districts 4 and 5, based in Overton. “Experts will share information on agricultural production, land stewardship, health and wellness, and Earth-Kind friendly homes.”

Cost is $25 if attendees preregister by Nov. 10 and $35 the day of the event. For more information and to register, go to http://agrilife.org/earthkindliving.

“The lineup of speakers is very knowledgeable about this land stewardship effort,” Pierce said. “You have experts in the various fields — and somebody like Gary Price, who is a rancher, can provide a really good perspective about how Earth-Kind methods can improve production and the overall quality of a working ranch operation.”

Speakers for the general session and their topics include:

Dr. Ron Gill, AgriLife Extension livestock specialist, and Dr. Susan Ballabina, AgriLife Extension executive associate director, College Station: "Research-Based Truth in Agricultural Production, Land Stewardship, Health and Wellness."

Gary Price, owner of 77 Ranch, Blooming Grove: "Environmental Stewardship — Managing for the Next Generation."

Dr. Jenna Anding, AgriLife Extension associate department head, department of nutrition and food science, College Station: "Food Waste."

Concurrent sessions will include:

Clint Perkins, AgriLife Extension agent, Wood County: "Earth-Kind Pasture Management."

Tim Hartmann, Earth-Kind program specialist, College Station: "Vegetables and Herbs."

Dr. Steve George, AgriLife Extension horticulturist, Dallas: "Earth-Kind Landscapes."

Jheri-Lynn McSwain, AgriLife Extension agent, Shelby County: "Earth-Kind Kitchen"; and Denita Young, AgriLife Extension agent, Rains County: "Kitchen Composting, Pantry Pests, Vermiculture."

Janet Rowe, Master Gardener, Rockwall: "Earth-Kind Beekeeping."

Mandy Patrick, AgriLife Extension agent, Houston County: "Earth-Kind Home Air Quality/Energy Efficiency/Water."

The sessions will be followed by a panel discussion and question and answer session.

Program coordinators said the benefits of the Earth-Kind living include environmental stewardship and long-term productivity for agriculture enterprises, as well as encouraging water conservation and providing natural soil protection and enrichment. It also utilizes plants and animals with the best adapted genetics to encourage and protect wildlife diversity, including pollinators and beneficial insects, by reducing the use of fertilizers, pesticides and other chemicals.

For general information about the event, contact Pierce at 903-834-6191 or This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it .