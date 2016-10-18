Pickton-Pine Forest VFD to get new equipment with grant

Pickton-Pine Forest Volunteer Fire Department has been selected to receive a $15,000 Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program grant to replace aging fire equipment.

“We feel very fortunate to receive this award. Pickton-Pine Forest VFD runs two physical stations. We have our original station in Pine Forest and, in recent years, have added a station in Pickton. The addition of the station in Pickton provides quicker responses to our community near the south end of our area. We stock the needed rescue and firefighting equipment for both. We work with a limited budget and would not be able to purchase the needed items without assistance due to high equipment costs,” the department stated Friday in a release.

The department was one of 421 departments notified this month they will receive a portion of the $15 million in grants awarded to Texas VFDs during Texas A&M Forest Service’s first funding meeting Oct. 5.

“We are replacing aging items and adding some new items. Among the items we are purchasing are two new thermal imagers. We currently only have one, for use by both stations, that is 10 years old. This will assist our fireman in missing person searches and fire detection, just to name a few. We are also planning to add new chain saws, fire hose, a smoke ejector fan and ventilation saw,” the PPFVFD officers noted in the prepared statement.

The funding was made available by the 77th Texas Legislature, which passed House Bill 2604 in 2001, establishing the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program. The program assists volunteer fire departments with the purchase of equipment and training. Beginning Sept. 1, 2016, grant funds are set at approximately $24.3 million annually. Since 2002, the program has awarded funding to help departments obtain 1,655 fire engines, 69,140 pieces of protective clothing and 69,134 training tuitions, according to TFS.

This funding was awarded at the first of three funding meetings this year; 442 Forest Service RVFDAP grants were awarded to 421 departments for firefighting vehicles, training and safety equipment.

“The RVFDAP is one way that the state helps build the capacity of local fire departments. But the need is great. After awarding $15,016,037 in grants this week there are still more than $170 million in outstanding requests. The next funding meeting is scheduled for March 2017,” Texas A&M Forest Service noted in a press release following the meeting.

“We are excited to provide the grant awards today. Whether it be a wildfire, flood, tornado or motor vehicle collision, fire departments valiantly make a difference in the protection of life and property,” Texas A&M Forest Service Capacity Building Department Head Jason Keiningham stated.