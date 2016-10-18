Arbala Haunted Woods continues October tradition

Arbala Haunted Woods Hayride and Trail will return Friday and Saturday nights in October, starting tonight and continuing through Oct. 29. Proceeds from this year’s event will go to Boy Scout Troop 69 and toward the upkeep of Arbala Community Center.

From dark until midnight Friday and Saturday nights, Boy Scouts and other volunteers will staff the self-guided 3/4-mile walking tour through the woods which features returning favorites such as the “Last Stop Cemetery,” a jailhouse, “Blood Café” and a slaughter house, but also includes a few new twists and features as well.

In light of recent scares, event coordinator Paula Hammonds said the haunted woods will also feature a scary clown setting, but the event will be monitored for security purposes, as has been the case in recent years.

“We do have clowns. If they are not ones that we know, they will be asked to leave. We will have security on-site,” Hammonds assures.

She said any person who shows up in costume will be IDed upon arrival to make sure they are legitimately involved.

People who are epileptic or have medical conditions which make being around strobe lights difficult or a health risk should refrain from visiting the Arbala Haunted Woods. There are at least three sites where strobe lights will be used; each is denoted with a sign at the entrance.

The haunted trail is an annual tradition that features displays as well as live actors and animated spooks, so those attending should be prepared. Closed walking shoes are recommended as the walking trail is nearly a mile long and is deep in the woods, where natural inhabitants could make an appearance without warning.

The haunted woods has the standard spook house fare: skeletons, demons, tombstones, coffins, witches, bats, snakes, spiders and webs, maybe even a vulture or two, a playground and school house, perhaps someone who “wakes up” dead, vampires, possessed pumpkins or dolls or other ghoulish delights.

And, children are reminded not to pick and eat berries from bushes along the way or anything else within the haunted trail for that matter. While they are along the path, they are not intended for actual consumption by visitors. The woods also aren’t for the faint of heart or those who get squeamish or sick at the sight of fake blood, guts or other gruesome gatherings.

For instance, the Blood Café and Sam’s Family BBQ boasts such specials as gut soup, dog’s eye, brain bread, blood broth and finger sandwiches. The butcher shop even advertises a must-go sale on body parts, especially the rancid ones. There’s even a slaughter house. And, who knows what brews in a witch’s cauldron.

The event starts at Arbala Community Center, located on FM 2297 just north of the church at the intersection of FM 1567 and FM 2297. Adults pay the $10 admission free, children 10 and younger pay $5 each.

A special $8 per person rate is offered for groups of 12 or more adults. Also, anyone who brings their football ticket stub after the Friday night’s game will receive a discount of $2 off admission.

“I Survived...” T-shirts will be available for $15 at the gate. Concessions will also be served at Arbala Community Center during the haunting hours for people to grab some grub while awaiting their turn on the hayride and trail, or those who choose not to take the tour to wait while their friends or kids seek thrills and chills.

This year, Arbala Woods will be open Oct. 14-15, Oct. 21-22, and Oct. 28-29.

For more information about Arbala Haunted Woods Hayride and Trail, including whether weather impacts the weekend schedule, visit Arbala Haunted Woods on Facebook, or call Paula Hammonds at 903-243-3989 or Heather at 903-243-1266.