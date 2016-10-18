Voters have 2 opportunities to get info on ballot proposals

Hopkins County voters will have two opportunities next week to ask questions and get informed on races and propositions on the November General Election ballot.

On Monday, Paris Junior College will host a town hall meeting at 5:30 p.m. in the Hopkins County Regional Civic Center to provide voters an opportunity to hear from PJC President Dr. Pam Anglin about the college and learn more about what will be on the Nov. 8 ballot.

This is one of a series of meetings that PJC is hosting across the five-county area that will be voting on inclusion in the college’s taxing district. The meeting information for all areas will be posted at www.parisjc.edu/annexation. Those unable to attend are welcome to direct questions to the PJC Office of the President at 903-782-0330 or This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it .

Additionally, a bi-partisan forum for candidates running for Hopkins County Precinct 3 commissioner will be hosted by Hopkins County Republican Party Tuesday evening, Oct. 18, in the Fellowship Hall of League Street Church of Christ, according to Donnie Wisenbaker, Hopkins County Republican Party chairman.

The doors will open at 6 p.m. and the forum for Precinct 3 commissioner candidates — Democrat Billy Emerson and Republican incumbent Wade Bartley — will begin at 6:20 p.m.

Each candidate will give an opening statement and written questions that have been submitted by those in attendance will be read to them by the moderator. Each candidate will be given time to respond to the questions. After the questions are answered, the candidates will be given time to give a closing statement.

At that time, PJC President Anglin is scheduled to speak about the proposed annexation of Hopkins County into the college’s taxing district that will be on the November General Election ballot.

Wisenbaker said he has also invited State Sen. Bob Hall, State Senator-elect Brian Hughes and State Rep. Dan Flynn to make comments and respond to questions about state funding for Paris Junior College.

Both meetings are open to the public.