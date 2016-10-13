Roach sentenced to 25 years without parole for child sex assualt

Donald Michael Roach, 45, of Yantis was found guilty on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of age Monday by Eighth District Judge Eddie Northcutt and then sentenced to a term of 25 years in prison without parole.

Northcutt heard the case as the fact-finder after a jury was waived by both the defense and prosecution.

Testimony began Tuesday with Hopkins County Sheriff's Criminal Investigator Dennis Findley telling the court about his investigation into the case against Roach and photographs he had taken of the house where the abuse had occurred for several months.

The victim of the assault, an eight-year-old girl, then took the witness stand and testified about a pattern of sexual acts that Roach performed in her mother's house, in Roach's truck and at a deer stand Roach had access to.

The victim's grandmother took the stand and testified about the child complaining of pain, itching and burning and of checking the child and finding parts of her body red and inflamed.

Testimony was also heard from Mary Spurlin, a forensic interviewer who specializes in working with children who have been sexually abused, and from Roselyn Anglin, Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner, who examined the victim for medical indicators of abuse.

Hopkins County Jail Administrator Kenneth Dean was then called to the stand to identify three digital recordings of telephone calls made by Roach from the jail to relatives. Dean also offered testimony about the accuracy and method of recording phone calls through the jail's inmate telephone service.

The three recorded telephone calls were then played for the court in which Roach made incriminating statements about the case and admitted to lying to his attorneys.

After hearing closing arguments from both the defense and prosecution, which ended just before noon, Northcutt called a recess to review his notes and listen to state exhibits of jail recordings of telephone conversation between Roach and members of his family.

Northcutt returned to the bench about 2:45 p.m. with a verdict of guilty on the charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14.

Following the finding of guilt, the state began calling witnesses in the sentencing phase of the trial.

During sentencing, Roach's ex-wife testified that he held a shotgun to her head for hours while he was intoxicated and verbally, physically and sexually abused her for years.

Roach was then sentenced to 25 years of confinement with no possibility of parole, which means he will serve 25 calendar years day-for-day. He will be 69 when he is released from prison and the victim will be 33.

Hopkins County Assistant District Attorney Clay Harrison, who prosecuted the case along with Matt Harris, said the sentence is different than one in normal sexual abuse cases.

“I think it's important to know that this 25 year sentence is unlike a standard child sexual abuse sentence,” Harrison said. “Normally, a defendant has to serve a portion of the sentence before becoming eligible for parole. With this crime, specifically, the Texas Legislature made it so that the defendant has to serve every day of the sentence, without exception.”

Following the sentencing, the victim's paternal grandmother gave a victim impact statement in which she said she hoped God would have mercy on his soul. She said the abuse was something her granddaughter would have to live with the rest of her life but that she would overcome it, and that he would die alone for what he had done to a little girl.

After the trial closed, the assistant district attorney credited the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office for the way the case was handled.

“The professionalism of Lewis Tatum and Dennis Findley of the dheriff's department made this a solid case from day one,” Clay Harrison said. “Getting the child interviewed and examined immediately by professionals was the right call.”