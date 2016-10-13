Verdict expected Wednesday in child sex assault trial

Testimony began Tuesday morning in the trial of 45-year-old Donald Michael Roach on charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child and final arguments concluded just before noon in Hopkins County's Eighth Judicial District Court.

The trial before the court, rather than a jury, was at the request of Roach and his attorneys, Rachel Flatt and Frank Hughes. A verdict in the trial from Eighth Judicial District Judge Eddie Northcutt was expected around mid-afternoon Wednesday.

Roach is accused of having repeated sexual contact for about two years with the daughter of his live-in girlfriend; at the time the girl was between six and eight years old.

Witnesses presented by Assistant District Attorney Clay Harrison included the victim, who told the court of the incidents involving her mother's boyfriend.

The victim's grandmother took the stand and testified about the child complaining of pain, itching and burning and of checking the child and finding parts of her body red and inflamed.

Testimony from two child sex abuse specialists supported testimony from the grandmother and the victim in describing the acts.

The defendant's former employer was called to the stand and told of Roach coming to him and expressing his concerns about allegations of sex abuse and the girl's biological father.

The employer said he recommended Roach talk to Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Toney Hurley about the allegations.

Other witnesses called by the state included the victim's mother and 11-year-old brother and Roach’s ex-wife, who testified to him being a very controlling person with some unusual sexual demands.

Roach took the stand as a witness in his own defense, however to many questions, he said he did not remember.

When asked by defense attorney Hughes if he had ever touched the victim inappropriately, Roach said “No.”

The defense presented witnesses who described the victim as a loving child who dressed “trendy” and stylishly but not provocatively.

Many references were heard during the trial that pointed to Roach being a very heavy drinker and, possibly, an alcoholic who would buy a 30-pack of beer and drink it all over a weekend.

Witness testimony indicated that Roach furnished beer to the victim to get her drunk.

After hearing closing arguments from both the defense and prosecution, which ended just before noon, Judge Northcutt said that he would try to return with his verdict about 2:30 p.m. after reviewing his notes and listening to state exhibits of recordings of telephone conversations between Roach and members of his family from the jail.

Roach sentenced to 25 years without parole for child sex assualt