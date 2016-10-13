SSHS band pays homage to Gene Wilder, Mel Brooks

Little did Sulphur Springs Independent School District Fine Arts Director Charles McCauley know that his idea for the high school marching band to honor Mel Brooks with a production this fall would also pay homage to the late, great Gene Wilder. McCauley looked back at Wilder’s career as the march band kicked off Monday what will hopefully be a winning Wildcat marching band season.

Last year, McCauley hand-selected music from “The Producers,” “Young Frankenstein” and “Blazing Saddles” in order to weave together an original marching band performance.

“I wanted to do something completely different because we don’t want to be like every other band. I have never heard of anyone marching to Mel Brooks’ music,” said McCauley. “When Gene Wilder died in August, one of my students came up and told me. I was shocked. Wilder was one of those people that you could look at and just laugh.”

Wilder just so happened to star in all three films McCauley used, and even co-wrote “Young Frankenstein.” During that production, Brooks and Wilder were nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

To add even more coincidence to the marching band show, Brooks decided earlier this year to kick off a surprise tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of “Blazing Saddles” and “Young Frankenstein.” He has given interviews and lectures about films and his friend Wilder’s legacy. The films were both released in 1974.

“Coincidences like this have happened several times during my career. We have picked a show, then something happens which is directly related to it,” said McCauley. “Sometimes, it is just spooky.”

On Monday, McCauley and the band took their show, “Movies by Mel,” to a competition in Mineola. This was not only SSHS’ first competition of the year, but it was the first competition hosted by Mineola High School. SSHS battled Robert E. Lee High School, Wills Point, Kaufman, Pleasant Grove and 19 other bands.

“It was a terrific contest because we had some stiff competition,” said McCauley. “We had to be in the top seven to make it through the prelims. We actually made it to the finals and ended up in fourth place. Robert E. Lee ended up being first, but we were in the mix. I was very happy with our performance, because many of those bands are state-bound.”

McCauley spent Tuesday morning listening to judges’ comments and gearing up to make needed changes to the SSHS show.

“Everything the judges said in Mineola are small things that can be changed. I have written out three pages of notes so that we can correct what we can before another competition on Saturday. Then, we will have our first UIL competition in Mount Pleasant on Tuesday,” said McCauley. “Unfortunately, we will not be able to advance this year, but UIL is for our sweepstakes. Every contest is different, and I really like that. It gives us a new perspective.”