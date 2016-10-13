Drunk tractor driver ready to play golf, go fishing

A man reportedly too intoxicated to tell police where the tractor he parked on a city street came from was jailed Tuesday afternoon for public intoxication. A few hours later, however, he was charged with theft and burglary, after it was found the tractor he rode to town was stolen, as were recreational items found in its bucket.

Law enforcement reported their dealings with 44-year-old William Pearce Ewton of Sulphur Springs began after lunch time Tuesday, when someone reported a farm tractor being driven on a city street, and at one point it narrowly avoided a collision.

A sheriff’s deputy located a man standing near a green John Deere farm tractor that was stopped in the road in the 1000 block of Seventh Street. Police arrived, and noted the man exhibited signs of intoxication including being unsteady on his feet, having slurred speech and bloodshot eyes.

At that point, officers noted the man was too drunk to tell them where he’d gotten the tractor or to whom it belonged. Police arrested the man.

Prior to the tractor being impounded by a towing company, the deputy noted there were two sets of golf clubs, six fishing poles and a tackle box in the bucket of the tractor.

At 2:30 p.m., sheriff’s dispatchers received a report of a tractor missing from FM 71 west in Peerless. A set of golf clubs was then reported to have been stolen from a shed on County Road 4755 at 2:51 p.m., reports stated.

Determining the items recovered on Seventh Street earlier were items taken from two different location in Peerless, at 5:15 p.m. theft of property valued at $30,000 or more but less than $150,000, burglary of a building and theft of property valued at $100 or more but less than $750 were added to Ewton’s list of charges.

Ewton remained in the county jail Wednesday morning. Bond was set at $20,000 on the felony theft charge, $10,000 on the burglary charge and $1,000 on misdemeanor theft charge, according to jail reports.