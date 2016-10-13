HCUW campaign to benefit 17 local agencies

This week, Hopkins County United Way campaign workers turned in another $4,032 toward this year’s $165,000 goal, which benefits 17 local agencies.

“Last week, we left here with $26,911.50,” HCUW Campaign Chair Brandon Williams told the gathering of campaign workers, who were able to meet for the weekly 9:30 a.m. report meeting at Texas AgriLife Extension Service, Tuesday morning. “This week, we had $4,032, for a total of $30,943.50. So we are on track. We had a huge contribution at the beginning last year, that we don’t know if we’re going to get this year. We’re hoping we do from one of the donors, but we’re on a similar pace as we had last year — if you take that out.”

Williams noted that HCUW Executive Secretary Susan Berning had applied online, following the normal protocol, requesting consideration for HCUW to receive funding again this year.

“Thank, you. Many of you took extra packets last week — those newer ones. That was huge, so thank you,” said Berning.

Williams applauded the campaign workers for their efforts in getting packets out to potential donors, as well as the businesses that have already turned in contributions to HCUW. He said typically, as the month and campaign progress so do the amount of donations collected. Usually, toward the end of the campaign the amounts are larger and more donations come in.

Berning also extended appreciation to people in the community for their support of HCUW, including some new contributors. The HCUW officials noted that each donation, no matter how big or small, counts to help the campaign “finish strong.”

Workers noted some of the packets turned in Tuesday morning included donations from local lawyers, fitness and marshal arts businesses, Audley Moore, Hall Oil, Feeder Supply, Texas Art and Frame, The Pawn Shop, Hampton House, Legacy Ag Credit and Southwest Dairy Museum.

This year’s $165,000 campaign goal includes allocations to 17 local entities, as well as the required 1 percent membership fee to United Way Worldwide and $18,950 for administrative expenses — which include supplies, utilities, the annual audit, postage, campaign materials and a part-time secretary’s salary. That’s $50 more to UW Worldwide and an additional $1,150 designated for administrative costs this year.

The campaign for the first time includes Bright Star Baseball, an organization that provided positive

recreational modified sports activities for 87 special needs children ages 5 to 18 years in 2015, among the 17 agencies designated to receive funding from the 2016-17 campaign. Bright Star Baseball has been allocated $1,500.

Two agencies that benefit from the 2015-16 campaign were not among this year’s HCUW recipients. MADD East Texas received $1,000 and Sulphur Springs Symphony Leauge receive $750 last year.

Seven agencies that benefitted last year from HCUW were allocated more funding this year than they received last year, and one agency will receive less than last year’s allocation.

Northeast Texas-Southeast Oklahoma Trails Council of Boy Scouts of American has been allocated $3,000 this year, $2,250 more than last year; the group served more than 179 youth in Hopkins County in 2015.

CANHelp has been designated $8,500 this year, $250 more than last year, when the group served more than 700 families.

Hopkins County 4-H will also receive $250 more this year to got toward programs benefitting the 1,183 students benefitting from the program, for a total of $2,750.

An additional $1,000 was allocated this year to Hopkins County Community Chest, for a total of $71,000 to the emergency and basic needs assistance agency. HCCC served 11,602 people last year.

Northeast Texas Child Advocacy Center was allocated $3,500 this year, $250 more than last year, when 117 individuals in Hopkins County were served at the center.

Shadow Ranch Therapeutic Riding Center is designated to receive $4,000 from the 2016-17 HCUW campaign. That’s $500 more than the group was allocated last year to help provide equine assisted activities and therapies. Shadow Ranch served 37 individuals in 2015.

Winnsboro Resource Center has been allocated $500 from this year’s campaign, that’s $300 more than the group was designated last year. WCRC provided 454 families living in Hopkins County with food and personal care items, and financial assistance for utilities, medication and housing last year.

Teen Court has been designated $3,500 from this year’s campaign, $750 less than last year. Overall, Teen court served 69 students last year.

Agencies whose allocation from this year’s HCUW fundraising campaign were unchanged from last year to this year included:

East Texas Council on Alcohol/Drug Abuse, $750

Heritage Outreach Ministry Foundation, $8,000

Hopkins County Christian Alliance, $8,250

Lake Country Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), $9,000

Meal-A-Day of Sulphur Springs, $7,000

Our Place/Lakes Regional Community Center, $6,000

Shelter Agencies for Families in East Texas (SAFE-T), $3,500

The Dinner Bell, $3,650

For additional information about HCUW, contact any campaign member, Berning, Williams, President Price Orwosky or call 903-243-4066. Donations may also be mailed to HCUW Campaign Headquarters, P.O. Box 735, Sulphur Springs, Texas 75482-0735.