Caddo Mills woman to be tried for Greenville murder

GREENVILLE — A Caddo Mills woman is set to be tried in a Hunt County district court this week for the 2014 brutal murder of an elderly Greenville man.

Amber Rae Melton is charged with murder in the death of 86-year-old Robert Carroll Younger more than two years ago. Melton has pleaded not guilty. Jury selection is scheduled to begin in the 354th District Court Monday.

Melton is accused of mudering Melton after she carjacked and robbed three other people on the same day Younger was killed — July 19, 2014.

She was convicted and sentenced to seven years in prison in August 2015, after pleading guilty to the carjacking charges.

Melton is alleged to have pushed Younger out of his vehicle and then either struck him, drug him or ran over the victim with his vehicle. It is alleged she committed the vehicular murder while trying to rob Younger and steal his vehicle.

Younger’s body was found at Forest Park Cemetery on U.S. Business Highway 69 at about 9 a.m. July 20, 2014. The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office indicated the cause of Younger’s death was due to blunt force trauma.

If convicted, Melton faces a sentence of five to 99 years or life in prison. She remains in custody at Hunt County Jail.

The trial is expected to take up to a week.