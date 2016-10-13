Two dead in early morning head-on crash

Two people died and a third person was injured around 6:45 a.m. in a head-on collision just north of the Sulphur Springs city limits on State Highway 19 north.

A Hopkins County Special Education Cooperative school bus and a passenger car were involved in the crash, according to Department of Public Safety Trooper Allen Hale.

“What I can figure right now from the physical evidence is that the school bus was travelling southbound and the white Mustang was travelling northbound,” Hale said. “The white Mustang came into the southbound lane and struck the school bus head-on, causing the collision, which made the school bus go on top of the Mustang and flipped [the bus] over into the ditch.”

Hale said both the driver of the school bus and the driver of the Mustang died in the crash. A teacher who was on the bus was transported to Christus Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs with injuries that were not life threatening.

“There were no students on board, luckily. The bus was headed to Miller Grove,” Hale said. “I don't know where the white Mustang was headed.”

Hopkins County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Brad Cummings identified the school bus driver as 52-year-old Perry Wayne Evans of Sulphur Springs, a special education teacher at North Hopkins Independent School District, and the driver and lone occupant of the Mustang was Larry Resendez, 33, of Como.

Hale and Texas DPS Patrol Sgt. Bill Reese were investigating the accident and trying to determine its cause.

Cummings said he had ordered autopsies on both victims, a standard procedure in unattended deaths.