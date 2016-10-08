Fall Festival unveils Cover Girl contestants

This year is the 34th Annual Fall Festival Cover Girl Contest. This year’s contest has four contestants. The Cover Girl activities began on Wednesday, Oct. 5, with the annual Cover Girl Dinner at Plain and Fancy Sandwich Shoppe. This dinner is for the contestants, their mothers and the media. Contestants were interviewed and have photos taken. The Coordinator and judges went over everything the girls will be doing over the next few weeks.

Thursday, Oct. 6, the contestants were introduced to various business owners and other attendees at the Fall Festival Business After Hours Mixer and Ribbon Cutting.

Each contestant has to decorate a business window with items depicting all of the activities and events that will be taking place during the Fall Festival.

Each contestant will receive 10 points toward their competition score for their float. The contestant windows will need to be finished and available to be viewed by Friday, Oct. 14. Anonymous judges will view and judge the windows between Saturday, Oct. 15 and Friday, Oct. 21. The winner of the window decorating will receive a prize at the awards ceremony.

The contestants will participate in the parade at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct.15, with each girl on an individual float. The float must depict the seven events the girls will compete in for the title and will receive 10 points as part of their competition score. Those events will be cow milking, calf scramble, saddling and mounting a horse, tractor obstacle course, hay stacking, sewing a pattern and cutting up a chicken. Anonymous judges will view and judge the floats before the parade begins. The winner of the parade float will receive a prize at the awards ceremony.

Each contestant will be selling raffle tickets for $1 each, for a $300 Wal-Mart gift card. This is to help raise money for the scholarships. The contestants are required to sell 200 tickets each to earn 10 points for their competition. Each girl is encouraged to sell more than the requirement, if at all possible. The contestant that sells the most raffle tickets will receive a prize at the awards ceremony.

On Tuesday, Oct. 18, located in the Civic Center arena at 6 p.m., the Cover Girl Contest, sponsored by Sulphur Springs Dodge, will begin with the contestants competing in the cow milking contest, saddling and mounting a horse, calf scramble and driving a tractor obstacle course.

The media will interview the contestants after their last competition. The FFA tractor obstacle course will also occur after the Cover Girl competitions. Due to lack of participation over the years and the availability of goats, there will not be a goat or calf scramble for the little kids.

On Thursday, Oct. 20, located in the Civic Center arena, at 6 p.m, the contestants will compete in sewing a pattern, stacking hay, and cutting up a chicken. They will also vote for Miss Congeniality after the last competition and the winner of that honor will receive a gift at the awards ceremony. The media will also interview the contestants after their competition.

On Friday, October 21st , the contestants, Judges, reigning Cover Girl and the Coordinator will meet at the Civic Center at 10 am to meet vendors and exhibitors, and get their signatures as part of their participation. The Coordinator will take the contestants, reigning Cover Girl, and Judges to lunch as a thank you and to be together one last time as a group before the awards on Saturday night.

Saturday, October 24th, the contestants will go to the Stew Cook Off sites and get signatures from various cook teams, as part of their participation and their completed signature sheet will earn them 10 points toward their competition score. The contestants will have to turn in their signature sheets, raffle tickets and raffle money to the coordinator by 10 am at the Civic Center conference room. The contestants will spend the day volunteering to help with various Fall Festival events and activities.

The Cover Girl contestants will be introduced during the Hometown Sounds concert Saturday evening, October 22nd .Winners of the parade and window displays, Miss Congeniality, ticket sales and the title of the new 2016-2017 Cover Girl winner will be announced during the intermission. The winner will receive a $1000 scholarship and a $100 Wal-Mart gift card. First runner-up will receive a $750 scholarship and a $75 Wal-Mart gift card. Flowers for the winners are furnished and sponsored by April Showers II.

The reigning 2015-2016 Cover Girl, Aleigh Bessonett, a Senior at Miller Grove high school, is the daughter of Bill and Cherrie Bessonett. As a Lady Hornet, Aleigh participates in Cross Country, Basketball and Track. She is involved in National Honor Society,and 4-H, and is a member of the Brashear Baptist Youth Group. Aleigh would like to attend college to become a Social Worker or a Physical Therapist. Aleigh’s mother Cherrie George Bessonett, was the 1985 Cover Girl winner. Aleigh and Cherrie are the first Mother – Daughter Cover Girl winners in the history of the contest.

Jessica Smithers, a Junior at Sulphur Springs High School, is the daughter of Cheyenne and Lisa Smithers. Jessica plays Softball and is involved in FFA. She works after school and on weekends at Little Caesars Pizza. Jessica plans to go to college after graduation. Her window is located at Celebration Antiques located on Connally St.

Maddie Peavler, the daughter of Amber and Ken Sharp, and Tim Peavler, is a Junior at Yantis High School. She is the FFA Vice-President and on the Show Team , a Cheerleader, plays on the tennis team, and competes in UIL Feature Writing. She also works at the Brookshires in Emory. Maddie plans to go to college to become a dentist or dental hygienist. She would love to go to Texas A&M University, but Baylor has a great Dental Program. Maddie’s window is located on the square at Brumley’s Uniforms.

Demi Weatherford,is a Junior at Miller Grove High School and is the daughter of Amanda May. She plays volley ball, basketball and track, and is involved in her church, National Honor Society, Yearbook Staff, and FFA, where she is an Officer.

She is also a Sunday school teacher. Demi plans to attend college. Her window is at Korr’s Health Food Store, located in the Spring Village Shopping Center.

Cami Froneberger, the daughter of Andrew and Jennifer Froneberger, is a Junior at Miller Grove High School. She is involved with her youth group and volunteers at the Hopkins County Heritage Museum and Park. Cami plans to go to Texas A&M University

to pursue a degree to become a Veterinarian. Her window is located at Flowerland Florist located on Gilmer St.

The Cover Girl contest is sponsored by Sulphur Springs Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram. Flowers for the winners are donated by April Showers II. The Cover Girl Contest Judges are Karen Marts, Angela Jordan and Kayla Clawson. The Cover Girl Coordinator is Tracy Dennis.