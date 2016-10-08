Cumby High School senior selected for student leadership program

Hayley Kirby has been selected to the Congressional Student Leadership Program, launched recently by U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe.

The program is designed to teach high school students about the role of the federal government and functions of a congressional office while allowing them to engage with their congressman to discuss public policy issues. The CSLP is also designed to encourage critical thinking skills, development of analytical writing and public speaking abilities, to reinforce respect for the sacrifices of active duty and former military services members, and to foster peer relationships among participants.

The Cumby High School senior says she learned about the program through the college government class she’s taking.

“We were looking to see if there was something I could get involved in, because I’m interested in government and I saw that John Ratcliff has this program,” Kirby noted.

She initially wasn’t sure prior to applying that she wanted to be in the program, so she discussed the matter with her grandmother, Vera Allen, with whom she lives.

“My grandma actually did some research on the program before I applied. I didn’t know if I wanted to do it, because it’s in Rockwall and I’d have to get out of class. She did some research on it first, then we sat down and she said, ‘This is what they’re going to do and what you’re going to do, and what you’re going to get out of it,’” Kirby said.

She weighed whether it would be something she’d truly benefit from and whether participation would be feasible while still maintaining her grade point average, working at Chick-fil-A and fulfilling her responsibilities as senior class treasurer.

“We sat down, we made a little plan. I said, “OK, I’m going for it,’” Kirby said. “She was the main one who helped me through it all.”

Kirby was surprised and excited to learn she’d been accepted into the CSLP. She was shocked after finding out she was the only person from Hopkins County at the meet.

“At my school, they are really involved with it, too. As soon as they found out I was in the program, they were on it. They’re like, ‘Hey,’ ‘Whoa,’ ‘Wow!’ The school has been really supportive, too. Everyone is so excited. I didn’t know I was the only person in Hopkins County who got accepted, until they told me,” Kirby said. “It feels crazy. It’s kind of scary.”

Overall, 86 high school students from the 18 counties that make up Texas’ Congressional District 4 were selected to participate in CSLP based on their academic achievement, extracurricular involvement and leadership.

“I’m inspired by the high level of interest in our political system demonstrated by the 86 students who took initiative to participate in the program,” Ratcliffe said in a press release. “The students all bring diverse talents and perspective to the table, which makes me confident about the positive impact they’ll have on the future of our country.”

Prior to the first of four CSLP sessions, Kirby had the opportunity to meet Ratcliffe when he was in Sulphur Springs.

“I talked to him about controversies in Texas. His assistant told me I could come up to Sulphur Springs when they’re there and talk to her, but it was a really busy time,” laments Kirby of her busy schedule which prevented her from returning before the conference, but she did get the congressman to pose with her — making a duck lips.

The Congressional Student Leadership Program gathered for the first time Sept. 21 at three different locations in North Texas — Sherman, Rockwall and Texarkana — but used the Internet to connect together. Students will meet three more times during the 2016-17 school year.

“It went really cool,” she said. “We do meet three times and get a certificate of completion. They were from different places in District 4.”

Ratcliffe was unable to attend the first meeting because of a job obligation, so he recorded a video emphasizing how proud he was of each of the students for being an example for other students by “stepping up” and “trying to get involved.”

They later watched a live remote feed.

“It thought that was so cool that we got to watch him live from the House of Representatives. He was presenting,” Kirby said. “Here’s John Ratcliffe; they explained it. I looked at other kids and they all had their eyes really open, and they’re staring. I was like wow, we’re all so astonished by the screen.”

One goal of CSLP is to encourage critical thinking skills through identification of problems in the community, and the evaluation of the proper role of government, if any, in addressing the concern.

Before the first CSLP session was over, participants were divided into groups who will work together on a special project, and all will participate in a district-wide service project aimed at helping local veterans in November.

Each group was told to consider a world or global issue, then ways the government can be involved in it, and whether or not it should, if laws are or should be enacted. Kirby says she’s excited about the project her group at CSLP will be compiling and presenting.

“All of the kids in the program, we learn off each other. When we were together for that little short of time, we were talking like we’ve known each other forever. It was really cool. They have the same interests,” she said.

She said as an ice breaker to help students become better acquainted, each participant was asked to introduce themselves, where they were from and something they liked. She was nervous and thought about giving a very serious, college or job entrance interview type response as some others did. But, in the end, her years of involvement in drama and theater programs at her old school in Lawton, Okla., kicked in — she moved with her grandmother last year to attend Cumby High School.

The butterflies danced until it was her turn, then she started speaking like an old pro — and gave an honest answer. She admitted she likes to spend spare time watching Netflix.

“I don’t think it’s going to be hard,” Kirby said of the group project. “We’re a pretty good group. I think that we’re going to stay on track and do the project, and I think that’s it’s going to be pretty great. It’s really fun and I hope I learn so much from it. I’m already learned so much but I’m expecting more, a lot.”

Each group within CSLP will be responsible for composing a 10 minute PowerPoint presentation. Each of the five group members is tasked with speaking for two minutes, which is about two slides each.

“We are doing religion and how it affects terrorism, stuff like religion in schools and how the government should help with that,” Kirby said.

Kirby says she’s a Christian so this topic is significant to her. She attends Brashear Baptist Church and works after-school at Chick-fil-A, which provides a positive, very supportive Christian environment.

She hopes it will lead to more opportunities, including landing an internship during college — maybe even a position in Ratcliffe’s office, if the opportunity arises.

“I’m hoping to learn more about my government and how I can get involved. Before the program and before I had this college class, I had no idea. At the end, I’ll get a certificate for completing the program. Hopefully, that’ll help me in getting internships or something like that, maybe even I could learn from Cole and try to move up to where he’s at. His job is pretty cool. He goes with John Ratcliffe where he goes, and he helps him. And Cole mainly sets up his program for John Ratcliffe,” she said. “The program opens up a lot of opportunities for us.”

After high school, she plans to continue her college education, potentially pursuing a degree in business, with an eye to potentially one day having her own business.

“I kind of want to manage in business. Once you have a degree in business you can pretty much go anywhere with that,” she said, adding she maybe even pursue politics or another government position. “That’s maybe where I want to be, what I want to do.”

She’s currently leaning toward the University of North Texas because it has a good program in that area, but has looked at Dallas Baptist University too. But, she said she’s also considering starting at Paris Junior College, to get the rest of her basics out of the way. She’s currently taking a college English through PJC, and the government class is actually being taught live from a classroom in Campbell.

So far, distance learning has been a unique experience for Kirby. She says students have to focus on the feed, and the teacher does try to involve students in both of her classes in discussions as much as possible.

But, she’s got senior year to complete before she heads to an institution of higher learning for all of her postsecondary education. She plans to be as involved as she can be in the community and school.

“I’m ready and then I feel sad. It doesn’t feel real. There’s so much stuff to do. I’ve got to apply to colleges. I’ve got to take my ACT, my SAT. Then, I’ve got to make sure I get all of my college work done and I’m the class treasurer so I have to conduct meetings,” Kirby said.

This year’s CHS seniors are hoping to raise enough money to take a trip to Destin, Fla. But, they’ve got to raise enough money first. They’ve got a number of fundraisers planned.

During the fall carnival Saturday, Oct. 29, the senior class will be holding a haunted house at the school — one of the classs biggest fundraisers to go toward the senior trip this year. While it’ll be staffed mainly by seniors to benefit their group, other students can help. After all, someone’s got to escort visitors through scary themed areas.

“It’s going to be fun, so everyone wants to be do it,” she said, adding that all that’s left is to get the decore ready and decide who will be what. “I think we have about 32 kids in our class. All won’t go, but we’re excited.”

“Cumby has opened up doors for my future. If I wouldn’t have come to Cumby, I probably wouldn’t have gotten the chance to be in a Congressional Student Leadership Program,” she acknowledged.