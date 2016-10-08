SS wins ‘city spirit’ award from Texas Municipal League

Sulphur Springs is truly the Celebration City, according to the Texas Municipal League, which has awarded the city the 2016 Municipal Excellence Award for city spirit.

“This is an award given to one city per year who has done an amazing job on a town project. It could be a water project or upgraded streets, but ours was for the revitalization of downtown Sulphur Springs,” said Shane Sheppard, community development director for Sulphur Springs. “There are not many towns like ours who have so much activity downtown. We came from almost a ghost town to now having music, restaurants and shopping. It really has been phenomenal.”

Sulphur Springs won the spirit award in the category for cities having a population under 25,000.

“We started the revitalization project for the square in 2008, although I got here in 2011. In the last five years, we went from one-way streets to two-way streets on Main and Connally. Then, we finished the beautification project on the square and switched the market from morning until night. Once that happened, we started having bands play and more people started showing up on the weekends. Now, people show up every weekend, even when live music is not scheduled. We have come a really long way.”

Vacancy rates have additionally dropped on the square and building values have increased by 90-cents per square foot since the project began. Now, more than a dozen stores are open for business on the square. Throughout the year, the city hosts a wine festival, a music festival, helps plan fundraisers, shows free blockbuster movies during the summer and hosts special themed events like weddings.

“I really think Sulphur Springs is going to continue to grow and flourish in the future. We are not only working on building business on the interstate, but also downtown,” said Sheppard. “I believe the spirit of Sulphur Springs has always been here, but the quality of life and entertainment was not there. We now have 11 lofts downtown, have weekend races, have car shows and other fun special events. People from other cities want to come here to check out what we are doing.”

The Texas Municipal League held its 104th annual conference at the Austin Convention Center this week. The league is a voluntary association of 1,150 Texas cities banded together to serve the needs of local communities.

“We want people who are looking to have fun, to come to the square,” said Sheppard.