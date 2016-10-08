Creepy clown rumor at SSHS hits social media

Creepy clowns are coming for Sulphur Springs High School students, or at least that is what a rumor perpetrated on social media said Wednesday. According to posts online, clowns will rush Sulphur Springs High School and the bus hub on Friday, possibly causing harm to students.

On Thursday, additional rumors of clown sightings in Sulphur Springs at Brookshire’s and other businesses were posted online. Despite the posts, there has yet to be any evidence proving the claims are real.

According to Sulphur Springs High School Principal Derek Driver, other East Texas school districts have been hit with the social media rumors that creepy clowns will be coming for their schools, as well. So far, the incidents have been pranks and clowns have not shown up. Despite the trend, school districts are taking every threat seriously.

Earlier this week, one person was arrested in Grand Saline after making threats against two school districts on social media. In the post, the person threatened to dress up as a clown and shoot up the schools.

“I think the clown issue is happening around the United States. I am confident that our kids are as safe on Friday as every other day of the year. Our administration team always puts safety first as a top priority,” said Driver. “No matter the situation, we are very proactive in our safety plan.”

Rusty Harden, Sulphur Springs Independent School District assistant superintendent of human resources and support services, echoed Driver’s statement by saying that safety was the top concern of the school district, although he had not heard anything about the potential clown threat.

“Generally speaking, we have security officers on our campuses and anytime someone causes a disturbance, we escort them off the campus,” said Harden.

In Tyler, the police department released a statement Tuesday afternoon, saying they are also aware of recent social media posts of a clown outside John Tyler High School. They determined the photo had not been taken locally and was a prank. In Rockwall, a 13-year-old Utley Middle School student was arrested for posting online a purported “clown hit list.”

Nationally, clown sightings have led to more than a dozen arrests and both the FBI and Department of Homeland Security have released statements on the phenomenon. Currently, they are working on the situation with local law enforcement around the country.