Jan Hawkins and Barbara France seek help to fight return of cancers

Jan Hawkins and Barbara France have both worked for Sulphur Springs Health and Rehab for more than 20 years. Spending their lives helping the elderly and raising money for local sick children, Hawkins and France are now asking the community to help them fight their own battles with cancer.

“Jan and Barbara are some of the most selfless, God-fearing people you will ever meet. Jan is just a wonderful woman who always puts others before herself. She has been so sick lately and will still call in and check on how things are going. So many people just cherish her,” said Chelsea Jordan, business development specialist at SSHR. “Barbara has actually continued to work through her chemotherapy and radiation. She is such a strong-willed person who loves God and doesn’t allow anything to keep her down.”

In years past, both Hawkins and France battled breast cancer at the same time and beat it, but now the diseases have come back. Even worse, Hawkin’s cancer has now spread to her bones.

“Jan and Barbara are vital team members at Sulphur Springs Health and Rehab. Both their cancers are very aggressive, so we wanted to reach out to the community because they have done so much to help others over the years,” said Jordan. “I remember they have raised money for children fighting cancer, like for Phoebe [Carmody], Carson [Bryant] and Micah [Reed].”

SSHR is hosting a fundraising event for the women from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. Chili and stew will be sold for $7, and a silent auction and bake sale are also planned.

Anyone interested in donating to the auction can drop off items Thursday at SSHR and baked goods can be dropped off Friday. For more information, contact Chelsea Jordan at 903-821-8913.

“Although we say the fundraiser ends at 2 p.m., we will keep it going as long as people are here,” said Jordan. “We have plenty of silent auction items like gift cards, fruit baskets and a Santa Claus chiminea.”