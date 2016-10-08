Fall Festival golf tournament tees off Monday

The 21st Annual Hopkins County Fall Festival Golf Tournament will be held Monday, Oct. 10, at the Sulphur Springs Country Club. Check-in will start at 10 a.m. and lunch will be served at 11 a.m.

Head golf pro Toby Flippin will go over the rules and regulations at noon, and tee off will be at 12:10 p.m.

The entry fee for a six man scramble is $400. If teams can provide their own carts, their fee is reduced by $20 for each cart, up to three carts. Mulligans will be $30 for two.

Men are allowed to hit from the women’s tees on #2 and #18. Women will be moved closer on those holes.

There will also be a Roll the Dice and Pick a Side game on the course, so everyone is encouraged to bring plenty of cash with them.

Players will receive a ticket when they check in. This ticket will enter them in the Hole-in-One contest for a prize of $25,000. Two players will be drawn and the Hole-in-One will be played immediately after the last team comes in. Players may also purchase extra tickets at $10 each to increase the chances of their name being drawn for the Hole-in-One contest.

There will be a utility cart and a drink cart on wheels, plus a pair of black, square-toed Tony Lama Ostrich boots valued at $550 have been donated by Circle E. Western Wear to be raffled.

Trophies and Pro Shop credit will be given to the top three teams. Prizes donated by local businesses will be given for closest to the pin and longest drive (men and women). Plus, several door prizes will be given out.

Flyers and entry forms can be picked at Sulphur Springs Country Club, or obtained by emailing This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or calling 903-243-1925.

The Fall Festival, which officially starts with the parade Saturday, Oct. 15, already has hosted several events, such as the Battle of the Bands, the Wagner carnival, and the Emeral City Concert.

Following the parade, the Fall Festival will wrap up the weekend of Oct. 21-22 in conjuction with the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce’s 47th Annual World Championship Hopkins County Stew Contest.