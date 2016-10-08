County GOP to host bi-partisan candidate forum, PJC presentation

A bi-partisan forum for candidates running for Hopkins County Precinct 3 commissioner will be hosted by Hopkins County Republican Party Tuesday evening, Oct. 18, in the Fellowship Hall of League Street Church of Christ, according to Donnie Wisenbaker, Hopkins County Republican Party chairman.

The doors will open at 6 p.m. and candidates for Precinct 3 commissioner — Democrat Billy Emerson and Republican incumbent Wade Bartley — will address the meeting and respond to written questions.

Wisenbaker said he anticipates the commissioner candidates to conclude their statements and answers to questions by about 7 p.m.

Dr. Pam Anglin, president of Paris Junior College, is then scheduled to speak about the proposed annexation of Hopkins County into the college’s taxing district that will be on the November General Election ballot.

“She is going to take questions from the audience,” Wisenbaker said. “They won't be prewritten questions — it will be just people asking questions.”

Wisenbaker said he has also invited State Sen. Bob Hall, State Senator-elect Brian Hughes and State Rep. Dan Flynn to attend, make comments and respond to questions about state funding for Paris Junior College.

In previous presentations, Anglin indicated the possibility of decreased funding from the state that would force the college to seek additional funding, which includes annexation of five counties into the college’s taxing district. The state legislators will have an opportunity to address that.

“That's what I am wanting,” Wisenbaker said. “From what I am hearing, that's not the case. One of the senators told me that if the annexation election passed, that would probably be one of the quickest ways to get funding cut, if [PJC] were to have a local funding source.”

The forum will offer a free, open exchange of ideas and, then, “if the people of Hopkins want to pass it, they will pass it - if they don't, they won't,” Wisenbaker concluded.