New business, projecting up to 150 employees, moving into Pioneer Park

Plant Process Fabrication began operations Saturday in facilities built and owned by the Sulphur Springs Economic Development Corporation, in the Pioneer Business Park.

PPF is a division of Plant Process Equipment, Inc., a privately held engineering, construction and operating company specializing in projects for the chemical, petrochemical, petroleum refining, bio-fuel and green energy industries. The Sulphur Springs location will be manufacturing equipment to produce methanol products for Ohio and renewable fuel products for Oregon.

The company, based in Southeast Texas, is in the process of moving equipment to the Sulphur Springs location and is planning a job fair later this week to begin hiring workers, according to the EDC.

“We are thrilled to have a company of such high quality choosing to relocate in Hopkins County,” said EDC Director Roger Feagley.

The company was founded in 1974 by Clark Kennedy and is based in League City.

Joe Borg, vice president of engineering for PPE, said “This facility is a perfect fit for our type of manufacturing, and we look forward to getting up and running.”

PPF will begin hiring immediately and plans to employ about 150 when they reach full operations.