United Way fired up about new campaign drive

Hot out of the gates, Hopkins County United Way is full steam ahead for another successful year. Focused on raising the funds vital for the survival of many local nonprofit organizations, HCUW Campaign Chairman Brandon Williams led the charge with big numbers in the first weekly workers’ report meeting.

“In our first weekly report, we have $26,707.50. That is pretty good,” said Williams Tuesday.

During the first meeting last year, the campaign reported $19,000, before an out-of-the-ordinary donation of $20,000 was made. This year’s goal is $165,000.

“Comparatively speaking for last year, from traditional donations, we are in a good spot,” said Williams.

During the meeting, Williams also took time to personalize the efforts of each person who donates to Hopkins County United Way, reminding them of community needs which are often met by the recipient agencies largely thanks to the HCUW allocation.

“There are a lot of unfortunate circumstances, right in our own back yard, that some people do not want to believe. I know there are kids who are going to bed hungry and get up hungry every day. Plus, there are other abuses we just don’t know about,” said Williams. “I appreciate everyone’s hard work so far in this campaign — awesome job everyone!”

Businesses, organizations and others recognized Tuesday for turning in packets with donations to HCUW included Professional Land and Title, Preuss and Associates, Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce, McKay Music Company, Belle Amie Day Spa, Brumleys Uniforms, UPS, Farmers Electric, Blacklands Railroad, Snap Fitness, city of Sulphur Springs, Rotary Club, Lions Club, Water Oak Elementary, Wesley Harden Cooper Northwestern Mutual, Sulta Manufacturing, AK Gillis & Sons and Cody Drug.