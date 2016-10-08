No Trail Ride for St. Jude this year

The annual Saddle Up and Ride for St. Jude benefit held in Como the second Saturday in November has been canceled this year, event host Jim Murray reported Monday.

“I’m not going to be able to do it this year because of personal reasons. I hate to do it, but we’re going to have to cancel it. I hope to revive it next year, to come back even better,” said Murray, who along with wife Jean have hosted the the trail ride and fundraiser at their Two J Ranch.

The Murrays first became involved in and aware of what the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is all about after the grandson of a family member’s friend was diagnosed with leukemia. The boy was treated for five years at St. Jude. A drive was started for tabs off drink cans, which are “more aluminum than the cans.” The tabs were carried to St. Jude, where they were then turned in by the barrel to raise money for children’s playground equipment at the hospital.

The Murrays had made donations to St. Jude over the years when Jim was approached by a St. Jude representative about holding a “Saddle Up for St. Jude” fundraiser. He agreed to do it as a way to raise awareness and money to help support St. Jude.

The benefit over the last six years has continued to grow with more people helping, participating and more funds raised. During it’s six-year run Saddle Up for St. Jude-Como has raised more than $108,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The Murrays and event committee don’t set a number goal, just pledge to raise as much as possible so that the facility can continue to aide sick children. In it’s first year, the fundraiser generated $5,000, the second year $8,000, the third year $13,000, then $22,000 for St. Jude. Last year, was the biggest year yet, with at least $30,000 raised and an estimated 750 people attending the trail ride — about $2,000 more than the previous year and twice as many attending.

“Saddle Up for St. Jude-Como lasted a lot longer than most of the trail rides,” Murray said. “We hope, if the opportunity presents itself, to be able to get a committee together and do this again next year. We want to thank everyone who participated and made contributions over the last six years to make this successful.”

Murray noted that people’s generosity not just during the Saddle Up for St. Jude each year but also in the days leading up to ride was “unbelievable.” Several businesses and individuals donated food, supplies, funds and their time to help put on the trail ride, lunch and auction. The Murrays extend thanks to everyone who contributed, however large or small, to the event.