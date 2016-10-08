Pink hair extensions to benefit cancer victim

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and several activities have been scheduled to raise funds for cancer patients.

The Stand Up to Cancer Fashion Show is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. tonight at The Venue at Two Nineteen, 219 Main St. Hosted by Marlene's Sass and Class Boutique, Beauty Grace Boutique and The Venue at Two Nineteen, all proceeds will benefit the Stand Up to Cancer program. The entry fee is a $5 minimum donation.

For the fourth consecutive year, Janeen’s Country Cottage Family Hair Cuts will be offering pink hair extensions to benefit a cancer patient. The hair extensions will be

available for $10 each throughout the month of October at Janeen’s Country Cottage Family Hair Cuts, 630 North Davis St. To make an appointment, call 903-885-8123.

Janeen’s Country Cottage staff will also be at The Way radio on Tuesday, Oct. 18, to attach the pink extensions.

According to Janeen’s Country Cottage owner Janeen Francis, 100 percent of the proceeds from the pink hair extensions put in at her family salon will go to help Paula Linker with medical expenses. Linker has been diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer. She is the mother of two children. She has no insurance and is unable to work.