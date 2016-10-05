Local firefighters selling t-shirts to benefit locals battling breast cancer

Hopkins County and Sulphur Springs firefighters are once again joining the breast cancer awareness campaign this month by wearing specially designed Tshirts in support of those who have or are battling breast cancer, the need for early detection, and are raising funds to support the effort.

Hopkins County Fire Department will be wearing specially designed pink Breast Cancer Awareness T-shirts on-duty throughout October. HC Professional Firefighters Association 4609 will be taking orders from the community for the the shirts, with any proceeds raised designated to benefit Paula Linker, who has been diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer. Linker has two children, no insurance and is unable to work.

The front of each T-shirt has a light pink Maltese cross with HCFD in the center, and the association number, Local 4609, written in black on one side. A light pink ribbon with “Breast Cancer Awareness” written in black is on the other side. The back side of the T-shirt has “Hopkins County Department” written in black across the back, with “Fire” in light pink and inserted above Department, and a pink ribbon in place of the “i” in Fire.

"We want to try to get out there and do do the community, to get people involved in helping somebody local,” said HCPFA Local 4609 President Joe Dan Gober.

Each T-shirt costs $20 from size small up to 3X, and the money is due at the time the order is placed. T-shirt orders will be placed Friday, and should be ready for pick up by the middle of next week. To order a shirt, stop by Hopkins County fire station, located on Texas Street just south of

Interstate 30 by UPS, where Arbala Road splits to Texas. If firefighters are not at the station at that time, it means they are out on a call; in that instance, call 214-497-0411 and leave a message to schedule a time to complete the order form.

And, if you see HCFD Chief Andy Endsley, note the pink strand affixed to his hair. He, too, is doing his part to show support for those battling breast cancer, the need for early detection. He donated $10 Janeen’s Country Cottage’s pink hair fundraiser, which this year will benefit Linker.

Sulphur Springs Fire Department will also be sporting Tshirts designed to show their support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month and those who have battled breast cancer. They’ll wear those shirts on duty all month.

Sulphur Springs Professional Firefighters Association Local 3237 will be selling a limited supply of Breast Cancer Awareness T-shirts this month.

The front of the dark shirts have written in pink “Sulphur Springs Professional Firefighters Association,” that wraps around the top of a pink ribbon with “local 3237” in blue. Across the back of the shirt, a silver Maltese cross is outlined in pink, with a firefighter silhouette outlined in pink and a pink ribbon in the center of the cross, and the association number at the bottom of it. Above the cross, the association name is written in pink. Below the cross, outlined in pink, is “Courage”, and below that in smaller letters is “to fight like a girl.”

T-shirts are available for $20 at either of Sulphur Springs Fire Department’s two stations, Central Station just off Church Street, and Station 2 just off Gilmer at Bill Bradford Road and Tennessee Street.

Funds raised from sales of SSPFA local 3237 T-shirts will goto a local individual who is battling breast cancer.