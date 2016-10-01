9th Annual Help-A-Child is a family-friendly event

The 9th Annual Help-A-Child Tractor Pull and Chili and Brisket Cook-off promises to have local favorites as well as a few new features, all at a new venue too.

All of the events are put on by local Masons to help generate funds for three children’s charities: the Southern Christian Home in Arkansas, Northeast Texas Child Advocacy Center in Winnsboro and Texas Scottish Rite Hospital-Dallas.

Event organizers don’t set a monetary goal, they just try to raise as much as possible to help these causes. Fifty percent of net proceeds will go to Scottish Rite Hospital for children. The remaining 50 percent will be divided equally between Southern Christian Home and Northeast Texas Child Advocacy Center.

“I’ve been asked who this helps locally,” event committee member Wade Bartley said. “If a child under 18 has a physical condition they can be treated at Scottish Rite. They can be referred by a Mason or physician. The services do not cost the family any money.”

Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children has been in operation since 1921, when a group of Texas Masons approached Dallas’ first orthopedic surgeon about caring for children with polio, regardless of the family’s ability to pay. In the mid-1950s, the hospital broadened its focus to other orthopedic conditions. TSRH is now considered a world leader in pediatric select orthopedic condition and related neurodevelopmental and musculoskeletal conditions such as scoliosis, clubfoot, hand disorders, hip disorders and limb length differences, as well as sports injuries and learning disorders such as dyslexia. TSRH is the only Scottish Rite hospital not affiliated for Shriners Hospitals for Children.

TSRH has treated more than 250,000 children since its inception, with more than 35,000 clinic visits each year. Admission is open to children from birth through age 18 years. TSRH currently accepts insurance, but doesn’t bill families for the services children referred to them receive.

One committee member pointed out that each year, there’s at least one person in attendance at Help-A-Child who makes a point to note they were treated at Texas Scottish Rite Hospital as a kid.

For more information about Texas Scottish Rite Hospital, visit www.tsrhc.org.

Bartley pointed out that while NETCAC is locate in Winnsboro, the center serves children referred to them following allegations of physical or sexual abuse which includes Hopkins, Wood, Franklin, Camp, Delta, Rains, Titus and Upshur counties.

“It is always the hope no one ever has to use the child advocacy center, but it is a necessary facility,” Bartley said. “They work really well with the kids. The way they support of law enforcement is excellent. The way their trained experts interview kids is really great.”

NETCAC offers a safe, child-friendly environment to children between the ages of 2 and 17 years who have allegedly been sexually or severely physically abused or have been a witness to a violent crime. Children tell their story in a non-leading way to trained forensic interviewers who record the interview, lessening the trauma of the child having to repeat it multiple times to multiple agencies involved in the investigation and prosecution of their cases. The interdisciplinary team of professionals of Child Protective Services, district attorney’s offices, law enforcement, juvenile probation, medical personnel and therapists work together with NETCAC staff to facilitate the prevention, detection, investigation and treatment of children. Since the NETCAC opened its doors in March of 1998, more than 7,400 children of suspected abuse have been interviewed at the facility. For more information about the advocacy center, visit netcac.org.

Southern Christian Home in Morrillton, Ark., is a mission of the churches of Christ that provides a home and cares for up to 48 school-age through high school children. Two additional cottages are currently in the process of being constructed at SCH to house even more children, who are accepted for placement through two methods: Parental or guardian placement and court placement. for more information about the home for children, visit www.schome.org.

“Kids are the future. If we don’t invest in them now, we can’t expect better. That’s why Masons invest in kids,” another Mason and event committee member noted.

This year the Help-A-Child benefit will be moving. Instead of taking place at the auction complex on State Highway 19 south, moving forward the annual event is being held at Hopkins County Regional Civic Center Arena, located at 1200 Houston St. in Sulphur Springs. No only will this location be more centrally located for county resident and those coming from out-of-town, but it will also mean the event is not subject to the trials of inclement weather. Holding the event inside the Arena will mean no concerns for rain outs and participants won’t have to worry so much about big changes in the weather as it’s indoors. A few years, the cook-offs and tractor pulls and shows have been impacted by heavy rains and sudden changes to cooler temperatures during evening events.While that means a facility cost, it mean fewer set up costs such as renting of lights and other equipment, and an Arena more conducive to tractor pulls.

This year’s Help-A-Child benefit officially kicks off at 9 a.m. with a returning favorite, Lake Country Antique Tractor Association’s Tractor Pull and Show in the Arena. No admission fee is charged for this event, but donations are accepted to benefit the children’s charities. For more information about the tractor group, visit ww.LCATA.com.

Then, starting at 11:30 a.m. people attending can purchase a bowl to enjoy all-you-can-eat of the entries in the Chili Cook-off and Dutch oven cobbler. Southern Children Home Executive Director Wayne Bartley typically prepares the peach cobbler that’ a big hit at the event. Winners of the chili cook-off will be announced around noon, when the live auction of donated items begins. The top chili will receive a $500 prize, with $300 going to the second place winner and $200 to third place. The fee to enter this year’s chili cook-off is $25. Contact Bill Holden at 903-335-4374 to enter register for the chili cook-off.

This year, the auction will include the Ira Black FFA Mechanics projects auction. Members of agricultural mechanics project show teams from several local FFA chapters and vocational technology classes will bring projects to show and be judged. The contest is named in honor of Ira Black; the winning school will get to take home the “traveling trophy” which the winning school gets to keep for a year before it goes to the next winners.

“We help them financially on the projects. They’ve had just a couple of weeks to prepare and get them built. Dan Froneberger her in Sulphur Springs and Michael Bowen at Como-Pickton school have really come on strong on this. We are trying to get more youngsters involved, kids helping kids. Como is real strong. They have three or four side projects along with their main project,” committee members noted.

Farmer’s Co-Op has donated $500 in prize money, which will be divided up and awarded to the top ag projects. All school projects will then be included in the live public auction, with proceeds going toward the three children’s non-profits. Some projects that the Masons have been made aware of include a metal gate, barbecue smoker and picnic table.

The public auction will also include other items donated for sale to benefit the three children’s organizations. Additional items are being accepted if business or individual has items to donate for the auction. Contact Wade Bartley at 903-348-1878 for more information about the auction.

Another component this year will be the Allarea Black Home Economic contest. School classes and organizations were invited to enter baked goods and sweets. They too will be judged and made available for purchase.

This year’s Help-A-Child benefit will once again include a brisket cook-off, with judging at 3 p.m. Winners of this contest also will win cash prizes of $500 for first, $300 for second and $200 for third. An entry fee will also be charged for this contest. Contact Robert Cash at 903-335-3018 to register for the brisket cook-off. Samples of the entries will be available starting about 5 p.m. in the concessions area for a donation fee.

In fact, concessions will be open all day, offering a variety of items including hamburgers and brisket, as some have indicated intent to prepare extra so that it can be sold earlier. The event is a family and child-friendly activity, so no alcoholic beverages will be permitted or sold on the premises.

A little bit different this year will be live music starting at 5 p.m. Local band Stone Grove, recently featured at Muddy Jake’s, will be playing a broad range of music including multiple genres. They will be joined by 2016 Hopkins County Dairy Festival Queen Sadie Evans. Twist It Creations will provide balloon entertainment for children during that time as well.

Starting at 6 p.m. will be the Hot-Rod Garden Tractor Pull. This is a bit different as it’s being put on by a different group than the usual evening event. This pull is being put on by Lone Star Garden Tractor Pullers Association. The gates for this event open at 4 p.m. Tickets are $10 for ages 11 and older; kids ages 10 or younger will be admitted free. This too will be inside the Civic Center.

Also brand new this year will be a Roundtable Raffle. Those attending the event will have an opportunity to buy raffle tickets. They then choose one of the 12 raffle items and drop their ticket in the designated container by the item they’d like to win. Midway through the evening tractor pull, those items will be given away. Among the Roundtable Raffle items are a handmade quilt and Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol. Tickets can be purchased while the band is playing at the designated area near concessions. There will also be a 50/50 raffle during the tractor pull.

Earplugs will also be provided for children due to the level of noise during the tractor pulls.

Of course, the Masons of Sulphur Bluff Lodge #246, Sulphur Springs Lodge #221, Hopkins Lodge #180 and Delta Lodge #1240 wouldn’t be able to put the annual benefit on to help these children’s organizations without community support from those attending the event and the many businesses and individuals who donate their time, support, funds and services to put on Help-A-Child every year.

BT Medical Supplies, Cumby Telephone Co-op, Benson Bros. Wrecker Service and Lonestar Surgery Vein Center once again contributed $2,500 or more to help District 7 Masons put on the event. Three additional businesses that stepped up this year, also contributing $2,500 or more to become presenting sponsors, are Reefer and Trailer Sales, Bulkley Trucking and the Bookworm Box.

However, these are by no means the only sponsors, just the presenting sponsors.

“We have a lot of good support from the community,” said Wade Bartley, who along with the other 10 members of the board coordinate the vent each year. “Notable is that most of the presenting sponsors are sole proprietors, with Cumby our on corporate sponsor.”

Other sponsors contribute items for the auction, concessions and other expenses of putting on the annual Help A Child event so that all net proceeds go to the three children’s charities Help-A-Child benefits. for instance, Southwest Dairy Center, Red Barn and Sonic all contribute food items for the event, and Craig Johnson is helping them out with a big display sign.

Event committee members encourage community members to take note of the many business names and logos posted along the Civic Center grounds and arena over the next week, as those are the people responsible for underwriting costs and providing items needed to put the event on.

“Without them, we couldn’t do it,” Bartley said. “It’s done with all volunteers who donate their time to take part in it. We have some that show up and ask, ‘What can I do.’ There’s plenty to do. We put them to work and welcome volunteers.”

For additional information about Help-A-Child contact Wade Bartley at 903-348-1878.