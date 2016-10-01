Student success continues to improve at PJC

Paris Junior College tracks student success and completion rates, and is showing continued improvement, according to the Quality Enhancement Plan report presented to the PJC Board of Regents by Associate Vice President of Student Access and Success Sheila Reece Monday evening.

PJC tracks student learning outcomes for new student orientation and academic advising.

“This was a really good year,” said Reece. “We did better this year than we've done all along. It takes time to start meeting these goals, and we have one more year to report with this QEP, so we should end on a good note.”

On her first day as PJC's Vice President of Student Learning, Dr. Pamela Millsap was introduced to the regents.

“I'm excited about the opportunity to work with everyone,” Millsap said.

In other business, the regents:

Approved an increase in the WorkKeys testing fee to $35 for a three-series test and $44 for a four-series test. The increase passes along an administrative cost increase by ACT, which administers WorkKeys.

Gave final approval to the 2016-2017 proposed tax rate of $0.1773, a decrease from last year's rate of $0.1875.

Approved county election administration contracts.

Received a report on enrollment showing a decrease of more than three percent from last fall's enrollment numbers.

Authorized purchase of a 37-passenger bus for use by PJC athletic teams, Upward Bound, Talent Search, and student clubs. Utilizing state contracts allowed PJC to find the best bus to meet college needs within the budget.

Approved the continuing education pricing formula.

Received a report on the visit by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges for a substantive change to the dual credit cosmetology program. All five Lamar County high schools have the opportunity to send students to the program, located at Paris Junior High School. Approved the employment of Felicia Cleburn as career navigator/transition specialist, adult education and family literacy, and Justin Thompson as academic advisor; and accepted the resignation of David Nichols, director of information technology, effective Oct. 7, and the retirement of office technology instructor Jan Jordan, effective Dec. 31.

