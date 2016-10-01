City Council puts teeth in food service ordinance

An ordinance approved this week by Sulphur Springs City Council will give the city a new set of rules to use in the regulation of food service establishments.

While the city does inspect these businesses regularly, there has been no punishment for an establishment that did not pass the inspection using the same criteria as the state, according to City Manager Marc Maxwell.

“The problem with our old ordinance is, while it gave us the ability to issue a health permit and the ability to inspect restaurants, it doesn't give us the ability to suspend or revoke health permits,” Maxwell said. “So, when a restaurant gets a black mark, or a series of them, on a critical item, really there is nothing we can do about it as it is right now.

City Attorney Jim McLeroy said the new ordinance will provide ways to quickly resolve problems.

“We already regulate, and we will continue to do the same health inspections that we've always done,” McLeroy said. “What we did in that ordinance was take our health inspections a bit further. Right now, if somebody has a major violation in the health inspection, they have three or five days, depending on the level of the violation, to fix the problem. Some things require rather immediate attention.”

The new ordinance creates a mechanism that will allow the city to remove someone's operating permit if the city believes there is a serious threat to food safety or public health.

“The issue involves, primarily, critical food safety issues such as keeping meat at the right temperature,” the attorney said. “We can have a hearing to examine the facts — we don't want to pull anybody's operating permit. Our goal is to give our ordinance a little bit of teeth so that when we confront these problems. We can say, 'Look, either fix this or you are not going to be in business, and you will have to go through this process to get back in business,' and that will be incentive enough.”

The city manager said the ability to revoke a health permit in cases in which a food establishment might not comply with the city regulations is about the only alternative.

In approving the new ordinance this week, the city council agreed with both the city manager and the city attorney that the issue is about public health and safety.

“That's our primary goal,” McLeroy said. “We hate for people to start associating Sulphur Springs with food poisoning; you know, people driving in from the interstate and eating in one of our restaurants and getting sick. We want to make sure that the public is protected. We want people to know that when they are eating in our local restaurants that those restaurants meet a minimum safety and health standard.”

The new ordinance does not mean a change for what the restaurants must do in order to meet the safety minimums, which are the same as used by the state.

“We are not changing the regimen for anybody. We are still enforcing the same ordinance that we've always enforced. The checklists that restaurants have to pass will be identical in the new ordinance as was used in the old ordinance,” McLeroy said. “The inspections won't change but there is now a procedure in place for those restaurants who seriously fail to live up to the standards that we believe, and that the state says by state statute they have to live up to. We now have a procedure in place to deal with that.”