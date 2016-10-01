Backpack Buddies resumes in 3 school districts

Wesley United Methodist Church this week resumed Backpack Buddies, a program in which a bag of food items is provided to select students at three different schools to ensure they have food over the weekend.

The program started in 2010 when a local church minister saw an opportunity to address hunger in the church neighborhood and partnered with Austin Elementary School to provide food students could carry home in their backpacks.

The program has expanded over the years to help children in North Hopkins and Como-Pickton schools, and when Austin was restructured, Backpack Buddies began partnering with Travis Primary to provide food for students there. Students who benefit from the program are identified by the schools, who distribute the food in their backpacks at the end of the each week.

“We are proud to be able to help our county schools. People tend to have more resources in Sulphur Springs. When you get outside Sulphur Springs that is cut quite a bit. We have stuck with these two county schools. If, in the future, we get more funding, and more kids are identified as experiencing hunger, we might be able to branch out into other area schools, say Cumby or Miller Grove or any of the others if there’s a need and we have the resources to help,” said Jim Skaggs, Backpack Buddies coordinator.

This year, Backpack Buddies will serve 60 students at Como-Pickton Consolidated Independent School District and 21 at North Hopkins ISD, and are slated to begin serving Travis students again.

Food is purchased for the backpacks and stored at Wesley UMC until Wednesdays, when its sorted by volunteers. Everyone from church leaders, officers and secretary down to grade school children helps sack up the items.

“We are functioning pretty good. The pastor and secretary are involved in this one. We can always use help. Just come on by Wednesdays. I’ve had people say, ‘If you have a need, call me.’ We'll take them up on it,” Skaggs said.

Each bag, at least a gallon in size, contains two drinks, two snack items, two breakfast items and two lunch or main food items. This is designed to ensure the child have at least one of each per day over the weekend, although students can eat them however they choose.

Funding for the program comes from donations made at the church. Members who are able are asked to consider donating $180 a year or $15 a month to help support the program and keep it going.

“We need help. If we don’t get some help soon, we may not be able to continue doing this, to make sure these kids don’t go hungry over the weekend,” said Skaggs. “It takes quite a bit of money $300-$400. We put about $3 to $5 worth of food per kid in the bags. We would love for others to help.”

Anyone interested is donating to Backpack Buddies can stop by the church office; checks should be made out to Wesley United Methodist Church with Backpack Buddies in the subject line.