October boasts events-a-plenty locally

Woah, time to hold the horses because the next few weeks are full of action-packed events. From half marathons to tractor pulls, here is a quick look at what is happening around Celebration City.

Lights of Life Half Marathon

Hot out of the gate will be the Lights of Life Half Marathon. The official US Track and Field-certified event is the only half marathon in Hopkins County, and is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

An individual can enter for $75 to complete the entire 13.1 miles; a two-person team registration fee is $80, ($40 a person) each running/walking 6.5 miles; and a four-person relay team fee is $100, ($25 a person) with each running/walking 3.2 miles each.

Dutch Oven Cookoff

If you are looking for some spectacular food, look no further than the John Chester Dutch Oven Cookoff from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The all-you-can-eat lunch is $5 inside Heritage Park at noon.

“I have seen baked ham, roast turkey, steak cordon bleu, Mexican food and roasted potatoes over the years. You really can cook anything in a Dutch oven if you want to,” said Rick Wilson, Dutch Oven Cookoff organizer.

Indian Summer Days

Also on Saturday in Heritage Park will be the family-friendly Indian Summer Days festival. The event will feature French and Indian trade presentations, a rug loom, blacksmith exhibition in the forge, an introduction in animal hide tanning, bonnet and apron displays, a candy shop, bakery, general store and live music. Admission is $3 to the event.

Fashion Show

On Tuesday, Oct. 4, will be the Stand Up to Cancer Fashion Show. For the event, Marlene’s Sass and Class Boutique and Beauty Grace Boutique are banding together to raise money for the Stand Up To Cancer organization with a new fashion show at The Venue at Two Nineteen.

Tickets are $5 at the door and the show will be from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. All proceeds from ticket sales will go to Stand Up to Cancer. For questions, call Marlene’s Sass and Class Boutique at 903-335-8918.

Twist of Life

The Twist of Life Memorial Ride will start and end Saturday, Oct. 1, at East Fork Club and Restaurant. October marks 10 years since Dalton “Twist” McKeever died in a vehicle crash. The event was initially created as a means to ensure no other motorist in the Yantis area would be trapped inside a wrecked vehicle as McKeever was trapped in his wrecked truck at the roadside for hours in 2006. First responders did not, at that time, have the rescue tools needed to extract him from the truck.

Registration for this year’s Twist of Life Memorial Ride in memory of McKeever will be from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at East Fork Club and Restaurant. The first bike will depart at 11 a.m. for a ride through East Texas. The last bike is due to return to East Fork Club at 3:30 p.m. Cost to participate is $25 per bike. There will be a high draw for $200, low draw for $100, as well as a 50/50 raffle and door prizes. All prizes will be given at East Fork Club and Restaurant.

Walk to Remember

On Oct. 6 is a Walk to Remember. In the event, all of the proceeds will stay in Hopkins County and go 100 percent to Terrific Tuesdays.

The “big” walk is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the Gardens at Memorial Hospital. Community members donate $20 to participate in the walk, which not only raises funds for Terrific Tuesdays, but also provides a moment to pause and remember friends and loved ones affected by Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, senility or stroke. The registration fee also includes a T-shirt.

For more information, call Karon Weatherman at the SCC at 903-885-1661 or KSST at 903-885-3111.

NETBIO’ Cattleman Classic

The 2nd Annual Cook-off and Dinner presented by NETBIO on Celebration Plaza is Friday, Oct. 7. The steak dinner tickets are $25 each and include a steak, baked potato, salad and dessert.

A free concert begins at 3:30 p.m. with Matt Dunn. Sarah Hobbs follows at 5:30 p.m., and Jake Hooker & The Outsiders will perform at 8 p.m. For additional information, visit www.facebook.com/ribeyeroundup.

Help-A-Child Tractor Pull

The Help-A-Child Annual Tractor Pull will begin 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Hopkins County Regional Civic Center. There is no admission fee, but donations will be accepted for the charities. The chili cook-off begins at 11:30 a.m. with all-you-can-eat chili and Dutch oven cobbler for $5.

There will be a live public auction at noon, and the brisket cook-off begins at 3 p.m. The winners of the brisket cook-off will be announced at 5 p.m. The Stone Groove Band, featuring 2016 Hopkins County Dairy Festival Queen Sadie Evans, will play at 5 p.m.