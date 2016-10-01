Rangers, ICAC investigators execute search warrant in Greenville

Hopkins County Sheriff's Investigator Sgt. Corley Weatherford, the department's Internet Crimes Against Children agent, said he was recently notified of several child pornography downloads to a location in Greenville.

“This resulted in the Texas Rangers assisting me in the investigation to serve a search warrant on a residence,” Weatherford said. “That resulted in the seizure of numerous pieces of electronic equipment as well as the recovery of some evidence at the time of the search warrant.”

The investigator said the information leading to the search warrant, as well as electronic equipment seized, would be handled at the federal level.

“We will be handing this case off to a federal partner for prosecution in the federal system,” he said.

Weatherford recently completed specialized forensic training from the US Secret Service and, as part of that training, has a specialized computer lab at Hopkins County Sheriff's Office and is available to work in a number of jurisdictions in cases involving crimes against children.

The United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas commended him two weeks ago for his tireless work involving Internet Crimes Against Children.