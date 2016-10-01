Thursday’s wreck victim in Dallas hospital

A Sulphur Springs man is in critical condition at Baylor Hospital in Dallas following a wreck Thursday on Posey Lane in front of Walmart.

Officers were on the scene immediately and said CPR was performed on the man for a short time before he revived somewhat.

Sulphur Springs Police Chief Jay Sanders said the motorcycle ridden by Randall Jenkins, 59, of Sulphur Springs was travelling east on Posey Lane when a Jeep pulled out of a driveway and into his path.

“There was a vehicle turning in to Walmart, I believe it was a truck and there was a vehicle wanting to come out of the Walmart entrance onto Posey and turning back west,” Sanders said. “According to that driver, he couldn't see but started to pull out. When he did pull out, he saw the motorcycle, but it was too late. I would imagine the motorcycle did not see him and it was too late.”

Sanders said there were very few skid marks that would indicate the motorcycle operator could not see the Jeep before colliding with it.

“The motorcycle rider was thrown about 30 feet,” Sanders said. “We saw the video of it. It was hard to see but we know what happened.”

Jenkins sustained serious head injuries and was first taken to the emergency room to be stabilized before he was airlifted. He was on the way to Dallas Parkland Hospital before the flight was diverted to Baylor Hospital.

Sanders said he talked to the man's family this morning.

“He is actually showing improvement,” Sanders said. “He is not out of the woods yet, because this is a pretty serious head injury, but he is showing improvement.”