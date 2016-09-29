Two Hopkins County deputies honored in ceremony

Hopkins County Sheriff Butch Adams and Sheriff-elect Lewis Tatum recognized two investigators Thursday morning for their efforts in recovering thousands of dollars worth of stolen firearms and chain saws and for their dedication to work involving crimes against children.

Investigator Sgt. Corley Weatherford works in the Internet Crimes Against Children [ICAC] area and, along with the department commendation, was also recognized by the United States Department of Justice Eastern District of Texas.

“Investigator Weatherford, quite a while back, wanted to start ICAC investigations, and he has put the whole program together by himself,” the sheriff-elect said. “He went to a United States Secret Service forensic training school in Alabama, where he received the education and tools to create a computer forensic lab.”

Some of the cases developed by Weatherford are filed in Hopkins County and others are filed with the United States Attorney.

In the past two years, Weatherford has prepared cases to be submitted to federal prosecutors and offered testimony that led to at least three federal convictions.

A letter from United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas John M. Bales to both Adams and Tatum also offered special commendation for Weatherford.

“Over the past two years, Investigator Weatherford has become an important partner to the Eastern District of Texas,” Bales wrote. “My office has been fortunate to prosecute individuals investigated by Investigator Weatherford, including Chad Calhoun, a preacher who traded child pornography from his church; Lucas Hill, a teacher who manipulated and enticed children, including his own students; and Fernando Sosa-Pintor, a local business owner who traded child pornography from his business.”

Bales called the investigator a credit to the sheriff's department and complimented Weatherford for his tireless pursuit of evidence, particularly in cases involving the exploitation of children.

“My staff marvels at his professionalism — from investigations to report writing to testifying and participating in all stages of litigation,” Bales said. “I was thrilled when Investigator Weatherford was selected to attend the United States Secret Service forensic training program and am confident that the tools and training he received will benefit Hopkins County and, indeed, all of the Eastern District.”

Investigator Sgt. Dennis Findley was selected for the commendation for his recent efforts in the recovery of stolen weapons and power tools.

“Since Dennis has been in CID, he has basically taken over property crimes,” Tatum said. “When you get into criminal investigations, you don't know what you are going to be good at, what your niche is going to be and Dennis has definitely found it.”

Dennis became involved in a number of burglaries involving the taking of a large number of weapons and worked for several months tracking down stolen weapons, not only from Hopkins County but also all over.

“He returns peoples property, if it's stolen from Hunt County, it could be stolen from Dallas County or even Texarkana, he still gets property back,” Tatum said.

Findley worked as lead investigator in an effort that cracked a multi-state burglary ring that specialized in expensive chainsaws.

“That burglary ring came through here and broke into the John Deere dealership on three different occasions taking Stihl products, expensive chainsaw and we were having a hard time catching them,” Tatum said. “Dennis took the first lead and has not quit yet on that case, he is still recovering chainsaws and clearing burglaries throughout five states.”