Hopkins County United Way: Are you a Chief Hope Officer?

Israel Lewis gave a heartfelt oration during the Hopkins County United Way donor appreciation luncheon Wednesday at Sulphur Springs Country Club. Focusing on how each donation changes lives, Lewis’ intimate talk brought tears to many of those in attendance.

With this year’s lofty goal of $165,000, Lewis knew he had to put a face on the 2016 campaign. Annually, Hopkins County United Way helps organizations like SAFE-T, which aid victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. For other organizations, like Hopkins County Community Chest which feeds hundreds of poverty-stricken people every day, United Way is a lifeline.

For Lewis, the need to help the less fortunate is always there — all people have to do is open their eyes and reach out to help. United Way is one way to lend a hand.

“I think the greatest leaders are learners. I study the successful not because I want to be rich, but because I want to be a better learner,” said Lewis. “In your organizations, there is one position that has the greatest amount of influence, the CHO or Chief Hope Officer.”

Lewis said that in every company the Chief Hope Officer is an enthusiastic encourager who continually lifts up coworkers. CHOs have the ability to influence others while creating a positive work culture.

Turning his attention to the crowd, Lewis asked local business owners to share a story of a Chief Hope Officer they know. As person after person shared their story, an overall narrative was formed on how one person could shape another’s whole life.

“Every single one of you who walked into this room today is a Chief Hope Officer,” said Lewis. “Here is a very specific example of how I found out what you are doing [with United Way]. Two weeks ago, I had contact with Child Protective Services. There was a young family who was struggling and was leading a destructive lifestyle. Their child ended up going into foster care. If that was not hellacious enough, we found out that during the child’s time in foster care, she was physically abused. The money you are raising today will bring around more CASA volunteers to make sure little girls like that can get out of that hell hole a lot faster than before.”

The event ended with a video of Dick and Rick Hoyt. Rick was diagnosed with spastic quadriplegia and cerebral palsy from birth. One day, he asked his father Dick to participate in a racing competition. Since 1977, the two have competed in more than 1,000 races, including marathons and Ironman competitions. Their story of hope and overcoming the odds has inspired thousands.

“This dad wanted to be the Chief Hope Officer in his son’s life. You guys are going to be doing the same thing,” said Lewis. “For the first time in some people’s lives, they will not feel like second class citizens [because of your participation in United Way].”

Lewis is the founder and executive director of the Sulphur Springs Counseling Center. Over his career, he has been published in the Journal of Marriage and Family Therapy and Texas Monthly as well as been a consultant for Good Morning, Texas, and the Dr. Phil Show.