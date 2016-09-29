Voters have until Oct. 11 to register for general election

Texas Secretary of State Carlos H. Cascos marks National Voter Registration Day today by reminding Texans to register and that the deadline to register in time for this fall’s election is Oct. 11. Election Day is Nov. 8.

National Voter Registration Day is Tuesday, Sept. 27.

“This is a great time to remind Texans that they have through Oct. 11 to register to vote in the upcoming general election,” Cascos said. “As Texas’ Secretary of State, it’s my responsibility to ensure all qualified Texans who want to vote have the necessary information they need to do so.”

To register to vote in Texas, applicants are required to complete a voter registration form. A form to fill out, print sign and mail is available at VoteTexas.gov. Applications must be turned in or postmarked on or before Oct. 11. On VoteTexas.gov, voters may also check their registration to make sure their information is current and correct.

“If you want to vote, you have to be registered,” Cascos said. “Don’t let the Oct. 11 deadline pass if you need to register.”

As to what you need to bring to the polls, if you possess an approved photo ID, you must use that ID to vote. An approved photo ID may be expired up to four years.

If you do not possess and cannot reasonably obtain one of the seven forms of approved photo ID, you may vote by (1) signing a declaration at the polls explaining why you are reasonably unable to obtain one of the seven forms of approved photo ID and (2) providing one of various forms of supporting documentation such as a utility bill or a voter registration certificate.

Voters with questions about the registration process and how to cast a ballot can visit VoteTexas.gov or call 1-800-252-VOTE. Texans can join the #VoteTexas conversation this election by following Vote Texas’ Facebook, Twitter and Instagram social platforms.

Early voting for the Nov. 8 election begins Oct. 24 and ends Nov. 4.