Pumpkin tasting and tablescaping contest set for plaza

Attention all artists and cooks! It is time to put on your creativity hats for the inaugural Pumpkins on the Square Tasting and Tablescaping competition. Slated for Oct. 15, the Downtown Business Alliance-sponsored event will have free food while showcasing local talent.

“We are always trying to come up with fun new things,” said Billie Ruth Standbridge, event coordinator. “The competition will set up on the southwest corner of the square, near the fountain that Saturday morning.”

There are two separate events in the competition. First is the cooking category. Cooks will prepare a dish at home by providing a soup, bread or a dessert with pumpkin as an ingredient. Participants must prepare enough to serve 50 people in three ounce cups, which will be provided.

Chef Lyndsay Palmer and banker Don Sapaugh have been announced as two of the judges in the competition. After judging, serving will be free to the public, beginning at 11 a.m. This event will coincide with the Hopkins County Fall Festival parade, although the events are not connected.

“The whole idea when we were planning this was to include pumpkin in everything we do, including the tablescaping,” said Standbridge. “We are hoping that more people stick around downtown to eat and shop after the tasting and tablescaping competition. We want to support local downtown businesses as much as we can.”

For tablescaping, participants have to use their own table and decorate it any way they want, but they have to implement pumpkins in some way. The tables can be any size and display a place setting and centerpiece.

“We want people to be as creative as possible for the tablescaping portion of the contest. They can even decorate chairs if they want to bring them,” said Standbridge. “Also, anyone can enter this contest. Even if you have a commercial business and want to show off your talent, you can enter.”

Prizes for the competition will be $100 for first place, $50 for second place and $25 for third place in both competitions. There will additionally be a youth competition in both categories with the same prize money awarded.

“We are also giving out ribbons, because they mean so much to so many people,” said Standbridge. “We hope people show up and have fun.”

To enter either competition, contestants will pay a $20 entry fee or $10 for 18 years and younger. The Deadline to enter is Saturday, Oct. 1. To enter both contests, participants must pay $40. For more information, posters and sign-up sheets are available in businesses around Celebration Plaza.