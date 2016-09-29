Council approves another settlement in lawsuit

Sulphur Springs City Council, in a meeting Tuesday evening, approved another settlement with one of the companies named as defendants in a lawsuit arising from the death of a city worker near Coleman Park in 2012.

Francisco Melendez was killed in March 2012 at the construction site of what is now Pioneer Crossing.

City Attorney Jim McLeroy said the suit was filed against companies that had made an illegal tap into a city sewer line.

“This is a case where an unauthorized tap was made on our sewer line, and we believe it caused an inordinate amount of storm water to back up at the illegal tap. The illegal tap was left open so storm water could drain into our sanitary sewer,” McLeroy said. “When Mr. Melendez was killed in the manhole, he did not anticipate the volume of water — no one would anticipate the volume of water — being in that line because it was a new line that had very little activity above it, so there should not have been a lot of waste water in that line.”

Melendez died when he went into the manhole to remove a plug holding back a tremendous amount of water. He was trapped in the hole by rushing water and co-workers were unable to get him out.

Although the Melendez family had previously settled a suit in connection with the death for an undisclosed amount, the city of Sulphur Springs filed a separate suit under the Texas Clean Water Act seeking damages.

“This is a lawsuit that was filed under the Clean Water Act against the companies that made that [illegal] tap without authorization from the city. It alleges they violated the Clean Water Act,” the city attorney said. “We are pursuing remedies under that act.”

The city has now settled with three of the five defendants so far in the suit for a total of $190,000, which must be divided with the state of Texas.

“Last night, there was a proposed settlement with F&H Construction Company, the general contractor,” McLeroy said. “The council voted to approve it, subject to state approval.”

Any time a suit is filed under the Clean Water Act, the state is also a plaintiff. It is mandatory that the Texas Attorney General's Office is included as a plaintiff in such a lawsuit. In such a case as this, the city is required to have the state's consensus in order to settle part of the claim.

“We voted to approve a settlement for $80,000 that the city would get part of and the state would get part of, subject to the state agreeing to that,” McLeroy said.

With the settlement approved by the council, only the owner of the property, SS Seniors LLC, Accent Developers, Noorallah Jooma is the final defendant in the suit.

“There have been settlement negotiations,” McLeroy said. “Nothing has come of that so far.”

“The balance of the case, right now, is scheduled for trial at the end of this year,” he said. “But it is already contemplated that setting will not go forward and be reset sometime next year.”

The city had previously settled with Rumsey Site Construction, F&H Construction, Hamilton Valley Management, Inc., and West Side Construction for a total of $190,000.