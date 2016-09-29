Milk sanitation officers prepare for robotic milking in Texas

Representatives and sanitation officers from the Department of State Health Services gathered at the Southwest Dairy Museum Tuesday morning to discuss milk sanitation, a new insurgence of robotic cow milkers and upgrading their technology to fit the coming trend.

“This is our annual staff meeting where 20 plus sanitation inspectors from across the state of Texas meet. Our goal is to review the newest technology in the dairy industry this morning,” said Harris Hollingsworth, manager of milk group east in the Environmental and Consumer Safety Section. “We are looking at new robotic milking systems and aseptic processing machines.”

Cutting edge robotic milking technology can feed and milk cows without the help of any farm hand. Additionally, sensors in the equipment can determine the color of milk to detect issues in the supply.

In some models, transponders are placed around the necks of the cows, which allows them to receive individualized service. Robots allow the cows to set their own hours, lining up for automated milking five or six times a day.

Naturally, this technology comes at a premium price, costing up to $250,000, not including vast barn improvements needed to house the technology.

“We are also having to switch to computer systems. Today, we are going through the new computer program training, although we are still going to be leaving a paper copy in every barn,” said Hollingsworth.

As far as environmental and consumer safety, Hollingsworth and the inspector teams are determined to stay as updated as possible with constant upgrades in the dairy industry.

“In the last month, two of us went to robotic training in Pennsylvania. There are five brands that are marketing robotic milking in the United States. One of them might be coming to Texas soon,” said Hollingsworth. “Some of these machines can milk 60 cows at a time. There is another company who is trying to put the technology on a carousel, which would mean several hundred head of cattle per day.”

One issue they are looking at during the training is what will happen once the human element is out of the picture. What if equipment goes bad or the system does not catch certain traits of abnormal milk that a human eye could catch?

“We have not seen anything like that happen yet, but we want to make sure nothing bad gets into the milk supply,” he said.

To keep up with demand, sanitation officers are given a geographic region in which they have to inspect every dairy farm, frozen dessert plant, pasteurization plant and single service facility. According to law, dairy farms have to be inspected at least once semi-annually.

“We do our dairy farm inspections monthly. In milk plants we perform routine equipment tests quarterly and sample all products. In some cases, we can do everything in an hour, while equipment testing could take all day,” said Hollingsworth. “If we find a health hazard, it has to be fixed immediately. What we do is all about standardization. We make sure quality is the same across the board.”