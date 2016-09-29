Two separate accidents claim the lives of 2 local men

A Yantis man was killed Sunday as a result of a one-vehicle crash on State Highway 154 south, and a Sulphur Springs man was killed and a teen injured Saturday in Franklin County following a motorcycle wreck on FM 900.

Michael Lynn Kenney, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene of the SH 154 wreck by Hopkins County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Brad Cummings.

Hopkins County emergency 911 dispatchers at 6:08 p.m. Sunday sent firefighters, deputies and troopers to SH 154 south at FM 1567 east, where a major crash was reported. The 911 caller reported a vehicle had struck a tree.

“According to witnesses, he was driving fine, then crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic. After crossing the ditch, he hit a tree,” said Cummings.

An autopsy has been ordered to determined whether a medical condition played a roll in the wreck, as is standard procedure in fatality crashes.

“His family said that he had a history of seizures and witnesses say that he was driving fine, then all of a sudden crossed the oncoming lane and hit a tree. It’s more than likely a seizure, but that’ll be up to the medical examiner’s office to determine,” Cummings noted.

Mike Kenney was a mechanic. He had served on the Yantis Independent School District Board of Trustees for a number of years. He completed his third term on the school board and was reelected in May to a fourth term, serving in a number of positions, currently as board vice president.

Funeral arrangements for Kenney are pending with Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home.

The second crash occurred at 5:02 p.m. Saturday on FM 900 in Franklin County, 5 miles south of Mount Vernon. A 911 caller told dispatchers that a motorcycle had left the roadway and crashed on FM 900 near Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Franklin County.

Upon arrival, troopers learned a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle had crashed, ejecting both riders. Lloyd Dewayne Fountain, 45, of Sulphur Springs died as a result of the crash. Aaron Joseph, 14, was transported to Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Winnsboro for treatment of non-incapacitating injuries, according to DPS reports.