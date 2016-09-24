Indian Summer Days bring vintage adventures

Thinking about the nostalgia of the Norman Rockwell era back through early American society brings forth warm feeling of patriotism, simplicity and family. Next weekend, Heritage Park is the perfect place to once again travel down memory lane during the Indian Summer Days Festival.

Naturally, this event is not only for history enthusiasts, but for families. Filled with a variety of kid friendly events and a special guest appearance from none other than Betsy Ross, Indian Summer Days will be going on during the John Chester Dutchoven Cookoff. Admission is $3 to the event.

The event will feature French and Indian trade presentations, a rug loom, blacksmith exhibition in the forge, an introduction in animal hide tanning, bonnet and apron displays, a candy shop, bakery, general store and live music.

“Heritage Park will be decorated and have plenty of old time activities to bring back memories of some for our older citizens and create new memories for our younger ones,” said Carlie Penson, Indian Summer Days planner. “We will also be showing people how to make apple butter, the gristmill will be in operation, a log school will be open for children with activities, youth archery lessons, a balloon blowing contest for kids, quilters and a potter’s wheel presentation.”

Vendors selling jewelry and handmade items will additionally be sold on Saturday.

“We might also have candle dipping this year. During years of drought we discontinued it because it is very difficult to find someone to oversee it. In the past, it is one of the kids favorite things to do. we hope we can do it this year,” Penson said.

Indian Summer Days will be all day at Heritage Park. For more information, contact Carlie Penson is 903-383-2648.