Dutch oven competition almost here

Ready for some spectacular food? Well, the John Chester Dutchoven Cookoff spectacular is only one week away and will host an all-you-can-eat lunch for $5 inside Heritage Park.

Historic family recipes from around Hopkins County will slowly be cooked to perfection in an ultimate Northeast Texas culinary competition. Plus, Heritage Park has asked the Sulphur Springs High School Class of 1966 to judge this year’s entrees, while informally celebrating their 50 year reunion.

After the judging has concluded, awards and $1,000 in cash prizes will be given out. Teams interested in entering the culinary battle can register by calling 903-885-9692. Registration is $25.

“Anyone can show up Saturday, if they want to cook, because we will find the room. We will have some people showing up as early as 5:30 a.m. to start cooking,” said Rick Wilson, Dutchoven Cook Off organizer. “For those coming to eat, show up early and get your tickets.”

This will be 12th annual Dutch oven competition and several teams have already signed up. All the funds from the event will be donated to Heritage Park.

“This is such a specialized event because it takes time and practice to cook with a Dutch oven. We show how cooking used to be done, and some of our teams are still using open fire and coals. It is just exciting,” exclaimed Wilson.

For those interested in entering the competition, teams of two will have to prepare a meat, vegetable, bread and dessert. Cooks must furnish their own ingredients and all meals must be cooked on site. Judging will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 in Heritage Park, and lunch will be served at noon. The buffet is open to anyone, as long as supplies last.

“I have seen baked ham, roast turkey, steak cordon bleu, mexican food and roast potatoes over the years. You really can cook anything in a Dutch oven if you want to,” said Wilson. “We will have a youth competition for anyone under 16 years old as well. For them, it is a $10 entry fee but we do not give away cash prizes. Instead, we have prizes like Dutch ovens we will give away.”

Sponsors include City National Bank, Texas Heritage Bank, Northeast Texas Co-op and Hopkins and Rains County Farm Bureau.