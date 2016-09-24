Twist of Life motorcycle ride returns to Lake Fork

Friends and family of Dalton “Twist” McKeever will gather next month to once again honor the motorcycle enthusiasts’ memory with a community bike rally to help raise funds for two local individuals who face exorbitant medical costs.

The Twist of Life Memorial Ride will start and end Saturday, Oct. 1, at East Fork Club and Restaurant. October marks 10 years since McKeever died in a vehicle crash. The event was initially created as a means to ensure no other motorist in the Yantis area would be trapped inside a wrecked vehicle as McKeever was trapped in his wrecked truck at the roadside for hours in 2006. First responders did not, at that time, have the rescue tools needed to extract him from the truck.

His friends and relatives joined forces with community members for two years after McKeever’s death, holding the annual motorcycle ride in his honor as well as other fundraisers to go toward the purchase of a Jaws of Life. Eventually, those funds, coupled with a grant allowed the Yantis volunteer fire department to obtain the rescue equipment.

Until 2011, the annual memorial ride continued, with funds generated going to local individuals facing life-threatening medical problems and resulting expenses. At one time, the ride also provided a scholarship in McKeever’s memory for a local Yantis High School student.

As October approached, McKeever’s friends and family have decided to spend the 10th anniversary of his death honoring his memory doing something he enjoyed — riding motorcycles — while helping others.

Funds from this year’s Twist of Life Memorial Ride will go to help 4-year-old Eisley Henderson’s family with her medical expenses and local mom Patti Stone Sells with the cost associated with cancer treatment.

Eisley, daughter of Magan Spataro and Timmy Henderson, underwent brain surgery Aug. 3 at Cleveland Clinic in Ohio. Eisley was born with a brain disorder that required surgery when she was about 1-year-old. She continued to have seizures as frequently as 30-40 times a day. A team of 20 doctors and medical professionals, after extensive tests, recommended surgery to prevent or help reduce the number of seizures she was experiencing.

Patti Stone Sells is the mother of high school student Noah Sells; Dillon Henegar, who recently transitioned out of the Army, where he served as a specialist and was tapped for the Ranger program; and Sgt. Tanner Stone Higgins, the Army Ranger killed while serving in Afghanistan in 2012. In 2015 she was rushed to the ICU and diagnosed with a large tumor in her abdomen. The mass removed on June 3 was diagnosed as leiomyosarcoma, an aggressive cancer described as a smooth muscle connective tissue tumor that is unpredictable and can remain dormant for long periods of time before returning in the body. Sells had three surgeries in less than a year and has more recently had chemotherapy.

Registration for this year’s Twist of Life Memorial Ride in memory of Dalton “Twist” McKeever will be from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at East Fork Club and Restaurant. The first bike will depart at 11 a.m. fora ride through East Texas. The last bike is due to return to East Fork Club at 3:30 p.m. Cost to participate is $25 per biek. There will be a high draw for $200, low draw for $100 as well as a 50/50 raffle and door prizes. All prizes will be given at East Fork Club and Restaurant.

For more information, call Sherri Baker at 903-438-3529 or Carla Cordova at 903-440-3836.