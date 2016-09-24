Paris Junior College newly proposed tax rate is confusing

A referendum by Paris Junior College to annex five East Texas counties into the PJC taxing district has become muddied by a changing tax rate proposal.

When Paris Junior College unveiled a plan in July to annex Hopkins, Delta, Hunt, Lamar and Red River counties and give voters in those counties the option of becoming a part of the college district, the proposed tax rate was promised to be 10 cents per $100 property valuation.

Since then, things have become a little confusing.

The junior college came back last month with a proposed 8.5-cent tax rate for all counties proposed to be annexed. However, with the ballots for the Nov. 8 General Election being processed, it turns out the proposed tax rate is considerably more — 17.3 cents per $100.

PJC President Dr. Pam Anglin said the proposed 10-cent rate was initially reduced to 8.5 cents, after the new property appraisals were calculated and it was determined the college could bring in the same revenue using the lower rate.

When the specific wording on the ballot was submitted and sent to the printers, however, the referendum calls for a tax rate of 17.3 cents per $100 property valuation. The item on the November ballot states, “... authorizing the imposition of an ad valorem tax for junior college purposes, which is currently set at a rate of $0.1773 per $100 valuation of taxable property.”

Now, you may ask, why was the proposed 8.5-cent rate scuttled in favor of the much higher rate, the same rate levied on property owners in the city of Paris and the old Cunningham Independent School District, which currently make up the PJC taxing district?

Anglin said the Texas Education Code mandates the rate.

“Texas Education Code is very specific on what the statutory language is on the ballot,” she said. “That's a problem for us because the ballot is going to say the current tax rate is 17.73 cents, and there is no way we can put on there for annexation of those coming into the taxing district it will be 8.5 cents.”

Although Anglin says the tax will be levied at 8.5 cents if the annexation referendum passes, what voters will be asked to approve is the much higher rate of 17.73 cents per $100 property value.

“This is what it is going to look like, but effective the fall of 2017, when this goes into effect, the tax rate will be 8.5,” she says. “The cap will still be 27 cents.”

Attorneys used by PJC agreed that the issue is confusing.

“The statute says you have to put in what the existing rate is,” Anglin emphasized. “But it would not go into effect until the fall of 2017, and the Board of Regents has voted that it will be an 8.5-cent tax.”

What about the following year? The board approved 8.5 cents starting in 2017, but they would have voter approval to levy the 17.73 cent rate thereafter.

The maximum rate the district could levy is set at 27 cents per $100 property valuation.

“Right now, legally, the cap is 27 cents,” Dr. Anglin said. “If the area comes into the taxing district, the Board of Regents is redistricted to where everyone has representation based on the population. So, any changes in the tax rate would fall under all of the state regulations of rollback rates and effective rates — it all falls in there.”

Hopkins County property owners have approved over the last few years a six-cent increase in the county tax rate to pay for the new $16 million county jail, an increase in the Sulphur Springs Independent School District tax rate to fund the new Sulphur Springs Middle School, as well as having the hospital district increase its tax rate to the maximum of 25-cents per $100.

For those who own property in Paris and the old Cunningham School District, the promise of an 8.5 tax rate could mean a drop of almost 50 percent from the taxes being paid there.

At the present time, the college taxes only property owners in the city of Paris, Paris Independent School District and the old Cunningham Independent School District, 44 square miles — a tax base valued at about $1.5 billion.

If the five counties, which comprise some 3,848 square miles, were included, the tax base would be more than $11 billion.

Voters in Hopkins, Delta, Hunt, Lamar and Red River counties will see the PJC annexation proposition on the ballot in the Nov. 8 General Election.

When the issue goes before the voters, Anglin said the vote count will be by county and the issue would pass only in the counties voting for it and the county or counties that vote against it would simply not be included.

If the annexation were to fail to get voter approval, Anglin said it could have a negative on the junior college and hinted at a possible closure of campuses in Greenville and Sulphur Springs.

“I think, long term, it's very bleak,” she said. “I think a positive outcome in the election could secure the future but it would certainly show at the state level that we have local support.”