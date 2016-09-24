LoginCreate an account

State News

Suspended Smith County judge quits amid sexting allegations

Saturday, 24 September 2016 12:03 AP
TYLER, Texas (AP) — An East Texas county judge charged with holding illegal closed meetings during 2014 has resigned amid a sexting investigation.

 

The State Commission on Judicial Conduct on Friday announced Smith County Judge Joel Baker's resignation takes effect Nov. 4 or earlier if his criminal case is resolved

Baker was suspended without pay in June after being indicted on three misdemeanor counts of violating the Texas Open Meetings Act.

A commission statement says the sexting investigation alleged Baker in February exchanged sexually graphic messages with a woman while he was in Austin for a commission meeting, and later in College Station at a judicial conference.

Baker, who was Smith County judge since 2007, signed the resignation agreement Tuesday and the commission dropped its disciplinary investigation. He's barred from future Texas judicial posts.

