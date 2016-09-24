Texas' highways rank 19th in US in condition, efficiency

Texas ranks 19th in the nation in overall highway performance and cost-effectiveness in the new 22nd Annual Highway Report published today by Reason Foundation.

The state's overall ranking has worsened, it was ranked 11th in the previous report.

Texas ranks 39th in fatality rate, 12th in deficient bridges, 23rd in rural interstate pavement condition, 35th in urban interstate pavement condition, and 42nd in urbanized area congestion.

On spending, Texas ranks 30th in total disbursements per mile and 10th in administrative disbursements per mile.

Texas' best rankings are administrative disbursements per mile (10th), deficient bridges (12th), and rural arterial lane-width (19th).

Texas' worst rankings are urbanized area congestion (42nd), fatality rate (39th), urban Interstate pavement condition (35th), and capital-bridge disbursements per mile (35th).

Texas' state-controlled highway mileage makes it the largest system in the nation.

Reason Foundation's Annual Highway Report ranks every state's highway system on pavement condition, traffic congestion, deficient bridges, traffic fatality rates, spending per-mile and more.

The nation’s top-performing, most cost-effective highways can be found in South Carolina, South Dakota, Kansas, Nebraska and Maine, according to Reason Foundation’s Annual Highway Report.

The study finds the worst-performing, least cost-effective highway systems are in Alaska, New Jersey, Hawaii, Rhode Island and Massachusetts.