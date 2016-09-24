Walk Like MADD in celebration rather than loss

The fourth annual Walk Like MADD glow event is set for Saturday evening on Celebration Plaza in downtown Sulphur Springs.

Special Events Manager for Walk Like MADD Kelli Martinez wants families to celebrate the memory of their loved ones instead of solely focusing on tragic losses Saturday from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Celebration Plaza.

“This event is about raising awareness and funding, but more importantly it is to honor our loved ones. If I could bottle the love and spirit of Sulphur Springs people and take it with me, I think the message of Mothers Against Drunk Driving would be everywhere,” said Martinez. “This year the sponsors, media coverage, law enforcement and the city of Sulphur Springs have been so supportive. It is an honor to be here.”

In 2014, drunk or drug driving in Texas, which is highest in the United States, killed 1,067 people. During the ceremony, shoes for each of these people will be ceremoniously displayed in recognition of the lost. Unlike previous years, the MADD event will be at Celebration Plaza instead of Buford Park.

“Our goal this year is to raise $20,000, and so far we have raised $16,000. We also have around 120 walkers participating and hope we will have around 200 Saturday,” said Martinez. “We have a ways to go and our online registration ends at 5 p.m. today, but people can sign up at the event.”

Along with the sponsors, law enforcement agencies in Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County have joined together in a friendly competition to see which team of cops can raise the most money, according to Sheriff's Investigator Sgt. Corley Weatherford, the captain of that department's team.

“We had a fatality crash where a young man, Nathan Spataro, was run over and killed by a drunk driver a number of years ago and the family of that victim started this walk here,” Weatherford said. “This is our fourth annual event here in Hopkins County. It is to raise money to benefit MADD which, in turn, benefits the families of victims with victims’ services. It's not like some of the other things where services go for only so long, these services continue for as long as needed.”

“Becky Hicks is our MADD committee chair and she is Nathan Spataro's mother,” Martinez said. “When Becky came here, she wanted to start up a walk in her son's honor. We have done this ever since.”

MADD also assists law enforcement with equipment, tools, training to help better educate officers and detectives and, ultimately, prosecution of driving while intoxicated cases.

“We have to remember, in every one of these violent crimes that some individual makes a decision to get behind a weapon [vehicle] and drive down the road everyday,” Weatherford said. “This is 100 percent preventable. Whether it is a phone call to get a ride or whatever it is, it is preventable.”

The goal of MADD and the law enforcement agencies is to change the number of fatalities and injuries to zero.

In Hopkins County and Sulphur Springs, the respective law enforcement agencies enjoy a very close working relationship. There are times in that relationship there comes the opportunity for fun and competition.

“For this particular walk the sheriff's office has a team of 19 members so far,” Weatherford said. “There are donations as well as tickets being sold for a raffle for a new car and registration fees.”

The police department fields a similar team, with Eddie Moon as the captain.

“We have a friendly competition between the two departments to see who can raise the most funds and have the most participation,” said Weatherford.

For the winning team, there is a prize of sorts at the expense of the losing team.

“This time, a little twist was added by some of the folks involved in the walk,” Weatherford said. “The loser of this competition this year gets to wear a blue tutu during the walk”

Both the sheriff's department and the police department are asking that anybody wanting to participate to come out and join the MADD evemt Saturday.

“You are welcome to join the sheriff's office team or any of the long list of teams that will be there,” he said. “You can register as an individual if you don't want to join a team or you can start your own team for your family of business.”

Sponsors for the event include Sulphur Springs Dodge, Alliance Bank, Berger, Farmers Electric Cooperative, Jay Hodge, Dr. Rugg, Galyean Insurance Agency, Nor-Texas Tractor and Latson's Office Solutions.

“We are so excited to be sharing the evening with the final night of Celebration Market. Monty Tipps will playing, plus, we will have our own DJ Rugg performing,” said Martinez.

Throughout the night, Thunder County 107.1 and The Way 99.7 radio stations will be on the square providing live broadcasts.

Walk Like MADD will host a raffle with prizes, included a signed baseball from Texas Ranger Adrian Beltre, a one night vacation package from L'Auberge du Lac Resort and free hotel stays from the Hampton Inn.

For more information about MADD, call 903-884-6000.